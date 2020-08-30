BJP has no connection with Sushant case: Union minister Danve

In a veiled attack on the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government over actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Union minister Raosaheb Danve on Sunday said some people had opposed the CBI probe to protect "someone" and they are now trying to drag the BJP in the matter. Responding to a query on certain allegations levelled by state Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant, Danve said the BJP had no connection with the case.

"We had been demanding a CBI probe in Rajput case, as we wanted truth to come out. However, it seems those opposing such investigation knew that something is fishy in the case. They were trying to protect someone. The BJP has no connection with the case. Now, they are trying to drag the BJP to save themselves," he told reporters.

The Jalna MP also accused the state government of failing to check the COVID-19 pandemic. He criticised the government for not allowing religious places to open even as saloons and wine shops are allowed to function.

Rajput (34) was found hanging in his flat in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14. The Supreme Court last week upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged by Rajput's father in Patna against actress Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting his son's suicide and misappropriating his money, to the CBI.