Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-defence minister Ishiba is people's choice for next Japan PM-polls

Former Japanese Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba is the most popular choice among the public to be the next prime minister, media opinion polls showed, as the race kicks off to succeed Shinzo Abe after his abrupt resignation last week.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 31-08-2020 07:37 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 07:37 IST
Ex-defence minister Ishiba is people's choice for next Japan PM-polls

Former Japanese Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba is the most popular choice among the public to be the next prime minister, media opinion polls showed, as the race kicks off to succeed Shinzo Abe after his abrupt resignation last week. Ishiba has about 34% of the public's support, more than double the 14% for Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, the second-most popular choice, a weekend Kyodo News survey showed.

A Nikkei/TV Tokyo poll showed Ishiba with 28% support, followed by current Defence Minister Taro Kono with 15%. Suga came in fourth place with 11%, the poll showed. The surveys highlight a split between public opinion and internal Liberal Democratic Party politics.

Suga - a longtime lieutenant of Abe's in a key supporting role - is expected to get the backing of the faction led by LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai and of other major factions, local media reported, putting him in a favourable position. That would make it an uphill battle for Ishiba, a vocal Abe critic who unsuccessfully challenged the out-going premier in the last LDP leadership race in 2018 and is considered less popular within the party.

Another potential candidate, LDP policy chief Fumio Kishida, came in last place in both of the public opinion surveys. Abe's resignation announcement on Friday, citing the worsening of a chronic illness, set the stage for the party leadership election, which public broadcaster NHK said was likely to place around Sept. 13 to 15.

The LDP president is virtually assured of being prime minister because of the party's majority in the lower house of parliament. Brad Glosserman, deputy director of the Center for Rule-Making Strategies at Tama University, said Suga was the safe bet in terms of internal LDP dynamics, but might not be ideal come election time. A general election must be held by late October 2021.

"He doesn't seem to have either the charisma or the vision to push Japan in a new direction. He seems to be the eternal Number Two - he delivers on promises made by his boss," said Glosserman.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Thiago Silva brings great experience to Chelsea, says Frank Lampard

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard believes that the addition of Thiago Silva will give the side much-needed experience. The 35-year-old Silva joined Chelsea on a free transfer last week after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired.Paris ...

Ex-defence minister Ishiba is people's choice for next Japan PM-polls

Former Japanese Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba is the most popular choice among the public to be the next prime minister, media opinion polls showed, as the race kicks off to succeed Shinzo Abe after his abrupt resignation last week.But Is...

UN agencies call for urgent disembarkation of hundreds rescued in the Mediterranean

The International Organization for Migration IOM and the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, also underlined the need for a regional agreement on safe disembarkation amid the COVID-19 pandemic and reduced search and rescue capacity.The humanitarian i...

Custom masks, coronavirus and Black lives dominate VMA show

Lady Gaga dominated the MTV Video Music Awards show on Sunday, with a series of visually arresting outfits, masked performances and four wins, including artist of the year. Gaga, who went into the show sharing a leading nine nominations wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020