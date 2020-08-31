Left Menu
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW-Popular favourite for Japan PM, Ishiba urges closer ties with Asia

Ishiba, 63, steered clear of declaring his candidacy in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership race to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, even as opinion polls showed he was the people's choice to become the country's next leader. Ishiba, a rare LDP critic of Abe, said he was popular because he presented a break from the current administration, underscoring his differences with long-time Abe aide Yoshihide Suga, a key contender backed by several LDP factions.

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 15:53 IST
INTERVIEW-Popular favourite for Japan PM, Ishiba urges closer ties with Asia

Japanese former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba, a favourite in opinion polls to become the next premier, told Reuters on Monday Tokyo should deepen ties with Asian neighbours, including South Korea, amid growing tension between China and the United States. Ishiba, 63, steered clear of declaring his candidacy in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership race to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, even as opinion polls showed he was the people's choice to become the country's next leader.

Ishiba, a rare LDP critic of Abe, said he was popular because he presented a break from the current administration, underscoring his differences with long-time Abe aide Yoshihide Suga, a key contender backed by several LDP factions. Abe, Japan's longest-serving premier, stepped down on Friday due to ill health, kicking off a leadership contest within his party, whose winner is all but guaranteed the premiership because of the LDP's majority in the lower house of parliament.

Fielding calls from lawmakers and messages from secretaries in his parliamentary office, Ishiba said there are many countries in Asia that are "stuck" because of the intensifying rivalry between Washington and Beijing, and Japan should seek stronger bonds with them, as well as with South Korea. "For example, does Japan have a relationship of trust with Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines or Singapore?" asked Ishiba. "We must build political, cultural or security relationships of trust with Asia," he added.

Abe oversaw a cautious improvement in ties with China, although a territorial row and Beijing's clamp-down on Hong Kong are causing strains. Tokyo's ties with Seoul are strained by a dispute over compensation for Koreans forced to work in Japan's wartime factories and mines, as well as in Japanese military brothels. "You can't say that because we don't like each other we won't work together. South Korea is a very important country from the standpoint of Japan's national security," said Ishiba, adding that Japan should "work hard to get to know South Korea better."

He also expressed concern about the lack communication with North Korea: "We should create liaison offices in Tokyo and Pyongyang," he said. FUTURE OF ABENOMICS

Ishiba said the "Abenomics" stimulus policy was not sustainable, although he saw no need to drastically change the current policy, including monetary easing, "for the time being". "The current economy has been backed by corporate tax cuts, zero interest rates, yen weakening and sluggish wages, but I don't think such a policy is sustainable," Ishiba said.

Asked about possible sales tax cuts to stimulate domestic demand, Ishiba said alternative financing resources must be secured first, such as through value-added corporate tax hikes and welfare reform. "The merit of the sales tax is to secure stable revenue ... but the role of the sales tax must be reviewed when we consider how to boost disposable incomes of low-income households."

'DIFFERENT TASTE' Ishiba highlighted the differences between him and Abe's right-hand man, Chief Cabinet Secretary Suga.

Ishiba defeated Abe in the first round of a party presidential election in 2012, thanks to strong grassroots support, but lost in a second round vote by lawmakers. In a 2018 party leadership poll, Ishiba lost heavily to Abe. "People still want an LDP government, but after Mr. Abe has resigned they're asking: 'who's got a different style?'," said Ishiba. "I've continuously challenged Abe and I have more support than those who haven't. This is not based on performance, but on expectations," said Ishiba.

He criticised party executives for leaning toward adopting a slimmed-down election format limited to lawmakers and representatives of local chapters, due to the coronavirus crisis and a tough national security environment. "There's no logic to these arguments," said Ishiba. "Mr. Abe said he would do his best as premier until the next prime minister is chosen so the government would go on...there would be no political vacuum," said Ishiba.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Newly designated Lebanese PM urges immediate reforms, IMF deal

Lebanons prime minister-designate Mustapha Adib called on Monday for the formation of a new government in record time and urged immediate reforms as a step towards securing an agreement with the International Monetary Fund. He spoke after b...

Anyone challenging one-China policy will pay heavy price: Wang Yi

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday warned that anyone challenging the one-China policy will pay a heavy price as he termed a top Czech Republic officials visit to Taiwan as a provocation and short-sighted move. The Chinese governmen...

Five companies garner Rs 882 cr via NCDs in April-July

Fund raising through retail issuance of non-convertible debentures NCDs slumped 79 per cent to Rs 882 crore in the first four months of this fiscal due to falling institutional participation and decline in credit ratings of such instruments...

Will pay fine to SC, reserve right to file review plea against judgement in contempt case: Bhushan

Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan said on Monday that he will submit the token fine of Re 1 imposed by the Supreme Court in the contempt case for his tweets against the judiciary, but also indicated he would file a review plea against the or...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020