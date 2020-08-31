Left Menu
Development News Edition

OBITUARY-Pranab Mukherjee, India's former president who never became PM

A corruption scandal two years into his presidency led to a defeat in general elections for Congress, which has ruled India for most of its independent history, and Mukherjee had to swear in Hindu nationalist leader Narendra Modi as prime minister. Born on Dec. 11, 1935 in the village of Mirati, in the eastern state of West Bengal, Mukherjee studied history, political science and law.

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 19:20 IST
OBITUARY-Pranab Mukherjee, India's former president who never became PM

During five decades in Indian politics, Pranab Mukherjee, who died on Monday after a lung infection, led some of the nation's most powerful ministries and eventually became its president, but the ultimate prize still eluded him: the prime ministership.

Mukherjee tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 10 and had been in hospital since. He was 84. Valued for his ability to build consensus by exerting his charm to bring together disparate groups, Mukherjee never won the top job, despite decades of loyalty to the Congress party.

The former college teacher and journalist lacked a grassroots political base, but held more than a dozen federal portfolios between 1973 and 2012, ranging from commerce and finance to defence and foreign affairs. But he could also raise hackles, as when finance minister in 2012, he demanded a $2-billion payment from Vodafone, then India's largest overseas corporate investor, as part of a retrospective tax on long-concluded corporate deals.

Mukherjee entered parliament in 1969, following his father into the Congress party led by Indira Gandhi, just as she steered the country on a sharp turn towards socialism. He rose under Gandhi's mentorship, only to be sidelined by her son, Rajiv, after elections in 1984.

But Mukherjee managed to regain his proximity to the Congress leadership and the Gandhi family, becoming one of India's most influential politicians during the 1990s and 2000s, by building a deep network of inter-party relationships. "Everybody realised he was so clever that they would rather have him as a number two than a number one," said Sanjaya Baru, a former adviser to Manmohan Singh, the architect of India's financial reforms who beat Mukherjee to the top job in 2004.

"He had a tremendous role on policies, right from the 1980s." Mukherjee's reward then should have been a stint as prime minister, by his own estimation as well as that of some others, but he was passed over by Rajiv's Italian-born widow, Sonia, who gave it instead to Singh, an Oxbridge-trained economist.

In 2012, Mukherjee resigned from parliament to take the largely figurehead role of head of state. He was sworn in as India's 13th president, with cross-party support that underlined his wide acceptability, an attribute rare in Indian politics. A corruption scandal two years into his presidency led to a defeat in general elections for Congress, which has ruled India for most of its independent history, and Mukherjee had to swear in Hindu nationalist leader Narendra Modi as prime minister.

Born on Dec. 11, 1935 in the village of Mirati, in the eastern state of West Bengal, Mukherjee studied history, political science and law. "My passion has been the service of the people of India," Mukherjee said in a speech summing up 50 years in public life when he left the office of president in 2017.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Govt announces 7-day state mourning on Pranab Mukherjee's death

The government on Monday announced a seven-day state mourning following the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee. In a statement, the home ministry said that as a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, state mourning will be obser...

Alexandre Monteiro de Lima signs contract with Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC on Monday announced that Alexandre Monteiro de Lima has signed a contract with the club for the upcoming Indian Super League ISL season. Alexandre Monteiro de Lima, simply known as Alex, has become the latest acquisition for J...

61 fresh COVID-19 cases in UP's Muzaffarnagar

As many as 61 fresh cases of COVID-19 were detected, taking the number of active patients to 681 in Muzaffarnagar district on Monday, an official saidDistrict Magistrate Selvakumari J said 61 people tested positive while 27 patients recover...

Showing 'magnamity', SC imposes nominal fine of Re 1 on Prashant Bhushan for contempt of court; lawyer says will submit fine

The Supreme Court on Monday imposed a nominal fine of Re 1 on activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan after he was convicted of criminal contempt for his two tweets against the judiciary, observing it was showing magnanimity instead of handing out...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020