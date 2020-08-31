Left Menu
Rahul Gandhi, other political leaders express grief over former President Pranab Mukherjee's death

Political leaders cutting across party lines expressed condolences on the demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee.

31-08-2020
Rahul Gandhi, other political leaders express grief over former President Pranab Mukherjee's death
India's former president Pranab Mukherjee (Photo/Twitter/Randeep Singh Surjewala). Image Credit: ANI

Political leaders cutting across party lines expressed condolences on the demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee. "With great sadness, the nation receives the news of the unfortunate demise of our former President Pranab Mukherjee. I join the country in paying homage to him. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and friends," former Congress President Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote, "Saddened to head the news of former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee's death. May God place the departed soul at their feet and give courage to his family and loved ones to bear this sorrow." Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala stated that an era has come to an end.

"Your thoughts, memories and sense of commitment to the Party, the People and the Nation lives on ..... Rest in Peace Pranab Da," he tweeted. Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati and Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu also extended their condolences.

"News of the demise of a former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee today during the treatment is extremely sad. Deepest condolences to his bereaved family and supporters. The gentle and civilized nature of Shri Mukherjee's long political life and service dedication will always be remembered," Mayawati tweeted. "Deeply saddened by the sad demise of former President of India, Shri Pranab Mukherjee. India has lost a legendary leader and a statesman. My deepest condolences. May his departed soul rest in peace," Khandu wrote.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted earlier this month and had undergone surgery for removal of a clot in his brain. His son and former MP Abhijit Mukherjee gave the information in a tweet. (ANI)

