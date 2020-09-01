Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kanye West stays on Iowa ballot as challenges dismissed

The Iowa Candidate Nomination Objection Panel unanimously rejected one challenge related to signatures on West's nomination papers and another that noted West was running as a “no-party" candidate but is registered in his home state of Wyoming as a Republican. The panel is comprised of Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate and Democratic Attorney General Tom Miller and Democratic Iowa Auditor Rob Sand.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-09-2020 00:44 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 00:34 IST
Kanye West stays on Iowa ballot as challenges dismissed
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Rapper Kanye West will remain on the Iowa ballot as a candidate for president after a state panel on Monday rejected two challenges to his candidacy. The Iowa Candidate Nomination Objection Panel unanimously rejected one challenge related to signatures on West's nomination papers and another that noted West was running as a "no-party" candidate but is registered in his home state of Wyoming as a Republican.

The panel is comprised of Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate and Democratic Attorney General Tom Miller and Democratic Iowa Auditor Rob Sand. On the signature challenge, Becky Miller, of Waterloo, said she found 19 signatures with errors. Miller said she didn't check all 3,700 signatures but assumed there were more.

In rejecting the challenge, the attorney general said an objection must be specific and put in jeopardy the required number of signatures a candidate must have. The second objection said West failed to note on his candidacy papers and nomination papers that he is registered as a Republican in Wyoming. A section of Iowa law pertaining to primary elections requires a candidate to identify party affiliation but no such requirement is included in the section on general elections, Miller said.

Miller said Iowa tends to support allowing candidates to qualify for the ballot. "It's for important policy and constitutional reasons that we want people to be able to run and we want voters to be able to choose from a large group. That's been the spirit and impetus we've operated under for a while," he said.

Besides West, eight others will appear on the ballot. They include Republican, Democratic, Alliance, Constitution, Genealogy, Green, and Libertarian candidates, as well as another no party candidate. West supported Donald Trump for reelection until announcing his own presidential bid in July.

Democrats claim Republicans are pushing West's candidacy in swing states to siphon Black votes from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Other states where West is on the ballot include Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Utah and Vermont.

TRENDING

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

ZTE Axon 20 5G full specs leaked a day ahead of official launch

Sony Xperia 5 II Geekbench listing confirms Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB RAM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Phillies add another arm to bullpen in Phelps

The Philadelphia Phillies acquired right-handed reliever David Phelps from the Milwaukee Brewers shortly before Mondays trade deadline, according to several media reports. The Phillies will send the Brewers three low-level prospects in exch...

Congress leaders recall Pranab Mukherjee's contribution, describe him Bhisham Pitamah, guardian of party

Congress leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal, Kamal Nath, Ahmed Patel, Anand Sharma and Salman Khurshid paid glowing tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee saying his demise has left a deep vacuum i...

Protesters await Macron as he meets leading Lebanese singer Fairouz

French President Emmanuel Macron began his trip to Beirut on Monday by visiting Fairouz, one of the Arab worlds most famous singers whose haunting voice has been Lebanons soundtrack from its glamorous heyday through its conflicts and latest...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day one

Highlights of the first day at the U.S. Open on Monday times ET GMT-4. The Grand Slam, the second this year after Wimbledon was cancelled and the French Open was postponed, is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic 160...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020