Belarus opposition leaders creating political party -video

Belarus opposition leaders creating political party -videoReuters | Minsk | Updated: 01-09-2020 01:27 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 01:20 IST
Belarus opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova and members of the team of Viktor Babariko, who was jailed at the start of the campaign, said on Monday they were forming a new political party, called Together, a video shared online showed.
"The country is in a political and socio-economic crisis, and together we know, how to exit this crisis... Very soon we will hand in the paperwork needed for registration," Kolesnikova said in the video.
