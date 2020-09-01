Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress leaders recall Pranab Mukherjee's contribution, describe him Bhisham Pitamah, guardian of party

Congress leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal, Kamal Nath, Ahmed Patel, Anand Sharma and Salman Khurshid paid glowing tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee saying his demise has left a deep vacuum in public life.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 01:58 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 01:58 IST
Congress leaders recall Pranab Mukherjee's contribution, describe him Bhisham Pitamah, guardian of party
Former President Pranab Mukherjee (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal, Kamal Nath, Ahmed Patel, Anand Sharma and Salman Khurshid paid glowing tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee saying his demise has left a deep vacuum in public life. Priyanka Gandhi said that Mukherjee's demise is an "irreparable loss" for the country and described him as a guardian to Congress family.

"Pranab da was a capable leader who guided the Congress family as a guardian," Kapil Sibal said Mukherjee was "Bhisham Pitamah" of the Congress party.

"Pranab Mukherjee's contribution to the Congress party will be written in golden letters of history. He was an encyclopaedia in himself. Such people are rarely seen in politics. He was the Bhisham Pitamah of Congress party. Congress party could not take any decision without his consent," he said. Ahmed Patel said Pranab Mukherjee was like an elder brother to him.

"I am devasted to hear about Pranab da's demise. He was like my elder brother. His demise has left a permanent vacuum in India's public life. He was an encyclopaedia of Indian politics," he said. Azad said Mukherjee's work will be always remembered. "The country has lost a very great patriotic son," he said.

Kamal Nath said that Mukherjee had guided him from a young age. "In 1979, he inspired me to contest elections. I have learnt a lot from him." P Chidambaram said he had worked with Mukherjee for many years and very closely between 2004 and 2014.

"Pranab Mukherjee had a phenomenal memory, a very sharp insight into political and economic developments and a thorough understanding of the economy and matters connected therewith which concerned the ordinary people. With his passing away, not only the Congress but, the entire political spectrum of this country has lost a lifelong and a valiant soldier," he said. Anand Sharma said Pranab Mukherjee died at a time when the country needed him most.

"We have some serious challenges. In times economic crisis and tension along the border with China, his intelligence and advice could greatly help the government and the country," Sharma said. Khurshid said Mukherjee always encouraged him. "If there was a true intellectual in the party who knew about the history of the party, then it was Pranab da."

Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted earlier this month and had undergone brain surgery for removal of a clot. He was 84. (ANI)

TRENDING

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

ZTE Axon 20 5G full specs leaked a day ahead of official launch

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Champions Real Madrid kick off La Liga title defence at Real Sociedad

Spanish champions Real Madrid begin the defence of their La Liga title away at Real Sociedad on Sept. 20 and play Barcelona in the seasons first classico just over one month later, Mondays draw for this seasons fixtures revealed. Real play ...

Long neglected after landmark discovery, armored dinosaur finally gets its due

When the bones of the early armored dinosaur Scelidosaurus were unearthed in 1858 in west Dorset, England, they comprised the first complete dinosaur skeleton ever identified.But aside from cursory papers by pioneering British paleontologis...

Need to relook COVID-19 testing strategy, experts advise Centre

Experts from Indian Public Health Association IPHA have recommended the Central government relook the Covid-19 testing strategy in such a way that it results in guiding the public health response and effectively limiting the spread of the d...

Shambhu S Kumaran appointed India's envoy to Micronesia, Palau

Shambhu S Kumaran has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of Palau, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA said on Monday. Kumaran, a 1995 batch IFS, is presently...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020