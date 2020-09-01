Postone NEET or allocate centres to Bihar students based on their choice: LJP MP writes to Pokhriyal

By Amit Kumar Lok Janshakti Party(LJP) MP Chandan Singh has alleged that students from Bihar have been allocated examination centres of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in other states.

In a letter to the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, the Lok Sabha MP from Nawada has demanded the postponement of NEET or for allocation of examination centres for Bihar students afresh, within their home state. "I have received several phone calls of students appearing for NEET from Bihar who are going to appear for the examination on September 11. Many have been allocated examination centres in Pune, Hyderabad and Kolkata. Amid COVID-19 pandemic, how students will travel and stay in others states for examination while transports facilities like trains and flights not available like earlier," Singh told ANI.

"I have written a letter to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and requested him that either postpone the NEET examination or allocate examination centres within the home state so that students can appear in the examination without any difficulty," he said. The National Testing Agency is scheduled to conduct the NEET on September 13 while JEE examination has begun today. (ANI)