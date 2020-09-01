Britain is optimistic about reaching trade deal with Japan, says PM's spokesman

Britain is optimistic about reaching trade deal with Japan, says PM's spokesmanReuters | London | Updated: 01-09-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 17:49 IST
Britain is optimistic of clinching a trade deal with Japan and negotiations are in their final stages, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Tuesday.
"We are in the final stages of the negotiations and are optimistic about reaching agreement. Both the UK and Japan are committed to a deal which will enter into force by the end of 2020," the spokesman said.
