Tight security arrangements in place as Andhra CM to attend his father's death anniversary programme in Kadapa

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister is set to visit Idupulapaya in Kadapa district to attend the death anniversary of his father and former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy on Wednesday. In this regard, the district police have made tight security arrangements as 1000 police personnel have been deployed in the area.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 tests have been conducted for important leaders, officials and media personnel, who will attend the event, as a precautionary measure. Kadapa Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan said, "We have reviewed the security arrangements. Almost 1000 police personnel are deployed. In the wake of the COVID -19 pandemic, passes are being issued to those who attended CM programs at the collector office. The people will be allowed to participate only after getting tested for the coronavirus. All the police force deployed for the program have been given a proper briefing about their duties."

Reddy, who had served the Congress party, had died in a helicopter crash in September 2009. After Reddy's demise, his son and Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy floated the YSR Congress Party and swept to power in the recently held Assembly election. (ANI)