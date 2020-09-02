France's Macron says he expects Lebanon to deliver on reforms within 8 weeks

France's Macron says he expects Lebanon to deliver on reforms within 8 weeksReuters | Beirut | Updated: 02-09-2020 01:30 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 01:21 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday Lebanese political leaders had agreed to form a government of experts in the next two weeks and that he expected the government to start delivering on a roadmap of reforms within six to eight weeks.
"There is no blank cheque," Macron told a news conference in the Lebanese capital. If reforms, including an audit of the central bank, were not being passed within that deadline, international aid would be withheld, he added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Emmanuel Macron
- French
- Lebanese
- COVID-19