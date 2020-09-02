Left Menu
Development News Edition

Massachusetts voters to decide Markey, Kennedy primary fight

Massachusetts voters on Tuesday were deciding one of the high profile battles on this year's primary ballot — the contest pitting incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Edward Markey against U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III. Pelosi has endorsed Kennedy while Ocasio-Cortez has backed Markey, with whom she introduced the Green New Deal climate change initiative. A Kennedy has never lost a race for Congress in Massachusetts.

PTI | Boston | Updated: 02-09-2020 02:38 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 02:38 IST
Massachusetts voters to decide Markey, Kennedy primary fight

Massachusetts voters on Tuesday were deciding one of the high profile battles on this year's primary ballot — the contest pitting incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Edward Markey against U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III. The 39-year-old grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, promising a new generation of leadership, is hoping to become the next Kennedy to take a seat in the U.S. Senate by ousting the 74-year-old Markey.

While the two agree on many policies, each has tried to paint the other as out of touch on key issues. Kennedy has gone after Markey on the issue of racial inequity, criticising his initial opposition to school desegregation efforts in Boston in the 1970s and noting criticism of Markey by the father of Danroy “DJ” Henry, a young Black man from Massachusetts killed by police 10 years ago.

Kennedy has also highlighted his family's political legacy, in part in response to Markey, who during one debate told Kennedy he should tell his father — former U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy II — not to help fund a political action committee that was going after Markey. Kennedy also objected to supporters of Markey who he said attacked him on social media, including tweeting “that Lee Harvey got the wrong Kennedy” — a reference to JFK assassin Lee Harvey Oswald. Markey called the tweet unacceptable.

Markey has portrayed Kennedy as a “progressive in name only," in one debate faulting him for deciding early in his career to work as a prosecutor for Michael O'Keefe, a Republican district attorney. Markey has tried to tout his progressive chops by pointing to his introduction of the Green New Deal climate change initiative, He's also referenced his own family story growing up in working-class Malden, where his father drove a truck for the Hood Milk Co.

“I could see my mother and father trying to figure out how to pay the bills at the kitchen table,” Markey recalled. The race has not been cheap, with both candidates raising and spending millions. Early on, Markey and Kennedy were also forced to grapple with the coronavirus, which limited their campaigning.

Recent polls have given Markey an edge. The race is also a proxy battle of sorts between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Pelosi has endorsed Kennedy while Ocasio-Cortez has backed Markey, with whom she introduced the Green New Deal climate change initiative.

A Kennedy has never lost a race for Congress in Massachusetts. President John F. Kennedy was elected three times to the U.S. House and twice to the U.S. Senate before being elected president. Edward Kennedy was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1962 and re-elected every six years until he died in 2009. Joe Kennedy ll ran for JFK's old House seat in 1986, won, and was reelected every election until he opted not to run in 1998.

While Tuesday is primary day, nearly 1 million Massachusetts voters had already cast their ballots at early voting locations, mailing them or depositing them in drop boxes due to fears of spreading the virus. Some Democrats worried early on that the race would siphon attention and dollars away from their top goals — defeating President Donald Trump and regaining control of the Senate.

Whoever wins will head into a general election contest in a district that has historically favoured Democrats. The candidate will face the winner of a low-key GOP Senate primary pitting Kevin O'Connor, a lawyer, against fellow Republican Shiva Ayyadurai, who ran a failed campaign for Senate in 2018..

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

WHO publishes survey on COVID-19 impact on health systems in 105 countries

ZTE Axon 20 5G featuring under-screen camera goes official in China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Bayer appeals $20.5 mln Roundup ruling to California Supreme Court

Bayer AG has asked Californias Supreme Court to review a decision awarding 20.5 million to a groundskeeper who claimed the companys Roundup weedkiller caused his cancer, arguing the ruling was at odds with federal law and settled legal prin...

Chile trucker strike snarls shipments of salmon, fruit and grain

A strike by Chile truckers is hitting exports of salmon, fruit, meat and wine from the South American food producer to the United States, Europe and Asia, trade groups told Reuters on Tuesday.The week-long standoff has created port backlogs...

Book: Pence told 'to be on standby' for Trump hospital visit

A new book is reviving questions about President Donald Trumps unscheduled visit to Walter Reed military hospital last fall with the revelation that word went out for Vice President Mike Pence to stand by to temporarily assume presidential ...

New York City delays school start in deal with unions over coronavirus concerns

New York Citys public school system, the countrys largest, reached an agreement on Tuesday that resolves union leaders coronavirus safety concerns and pushes back the opening of classrooms for the new academic year by 11 days to Sept. 21. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020