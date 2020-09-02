Japan LDP execs decide to hold leadership vote on Sept 14 - source

Japan LDP execs decide to hold leadership vote on Sept 14 - sourceReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 02-09-2020 08:19 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 08:19 IST
Executives from Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party have decided to hold the party's leadership election on Sept. 14, a source told Reuters on Wednesday.
The date is expected to be approved at a general meeting of the party on Wednesday afternoon, the source said.
The party's leader will almost certainly become premier because of its majority in the lower house of parliament.