Goa CM Sawant tests coronavirus positive, in home isolation

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus. The 47-year-old chief minister also said he is asymptomatic and under home isolation, and asked those who came in contact with him to take necessary precautions.

In the wake of this, all officials of the Chief Minister's office who came in close contact with Sawant have opted for home isolation and work from home, the CMO said. In the morning, Sawant in a tweet said, "I wish to inform all that I have been detected COVID19 positive. I am asymptomatic and hence have opted for home isolation. I shall continue to discharge my duties working from home. Those who have come in my close contact are advised to take the necessary precautions." The state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital's Dean Dr. Shivanand Bandekar told PTI that a team of doctors is monitoring the chief minister's health condition.

"The chief minister is asymptomatic and would be advised hospital admission if required," he said. Meanwhile, the CMO in a release said, "In the wake of the fact that CM has been detected COVID-19 positive, all officials of the Chief Ministers Office who had come in close contact with the CM have opted for home isolation and work from home." The chief minister has already opted for home isolation and shall discharge his duties from home, it said.

"People of Goa are hereby informed that all regular operations of CMO shall continue unhindered. It may be noted that all the appointments and meetings scheduled stand suspended till further notice," the CMO said. State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane wished Sawant a speedy recovery.

"Praying for your good health and speedy recovery from #COVID19. We shall continue to fight this battle unitedly under your guidance @DrPramodPSawant," Rane tweeted.