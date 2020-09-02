Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: MP Cong leader's followers booked for holding rally

Indore, Sep 2 (PTI)A case has been registered against 34 supporters of a senior Congress leader in Madhya Pradesh for taking out a rally at Sanver in Indore district during the opening of his election office amid COVID-19 pandemic, officials said on Wednesday.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 02-09-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 18:21 IST
COVID-19: MP Cong leader's followers booked for holding rally

Indore, Sep 2 (PTI)A case has been registered against 34 supporters of a senior Congress leader in Madhya Pradesh for taking out a rally at Sanver in Indore district during the opening of his election office amid COVID-19 pandemic, officials said on Wednesday. The election office of Premchand Borasi 'Guddu', a former Lok Sabha MP, was opened in view of the upcoming by- election to Sanver assembly seat. The leader is keen to contest the bypoll from there as a Congress candidate.

However, dates from the state bypolls are yet to be announced. A large number of Congress workers on Tuesday took out a rally, which also included a convoy of vehicles, at Sanver, about 30 kms from Indore, officials said.

These workers also raised slogans and waved party flags, they said. In-charge of Sanver Police Station, Santosh Kumar Dudhi, said that in view of the coronavirus outbreak, the district administration has banned rallies and processions.

People, who took part in this rally, allegedly violated the guidelines by not wearing masks and not maintaining social distancing, he said. "Thirty-four people who participated in the rally were booked under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (unlawful and negligent act which is likely to spread infection of any disease dangerous to life) and other provisions," the official said.

He said that Borasi's name was not included in the FIR as he did not attend the rally and reached the office later. "Others who took part in the rally are being identified on the basis of video footages," he said.

Bypolls to 27 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh are necessitated following the resignation of 25 Congress MLAs and death of two legislators. All the MLAs who resigned from Congress later joined the BJP.

These 27 constituencies included Sanver, from where the former Congress MLA Tulsiram Silawat, a minister in the present BJP regime, had resigned. Borasi and Silawat had tested coronavirus positive in the last one-and-a-half months and recovered after treatment.

PTI HWP ADU MAS NP NP.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Strong rains hit southern Japan as Koreas ready for typhoon

An offshore typhoon brought torrents of rain to southern Japan on Wednesday as it headed to the Korean Peninsula, while another storm in the Pacific grew stronger. Typhoon Maysak was west of Japan, maintaining sustained winds of 162 kilomet...

Rs 50 lakh ex gratia announced for family of soldier killed in Pakistani firing along LoC in J-K

The Punjab government on Wednesday announced an ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh for the family of Subedar Rajesh Kumar, who was killed in firing by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri sector. A government job wa...

Dr Harsh Vardhan interacts with ED of Stop TB partnership

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare digitally interacted with Dr Lucica Ditiu, Executive Director, Stop TB partnership, here today.The Union Minister stated that elimination of TB is a priority for the Indian gover...

Japan's tech startups bitgrit and Atrae rolls out professional 'matching' app in India offering jobs in India

New Delhi India, September 2 ANIIndia PR Distribution After a successful launch in Japan, Japanese tech startups bitgrit and Atrae brings their professional job matching app in India. The Yenta app will allow professionals and employers to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020