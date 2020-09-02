India parliament panel says to summon Facebook again on content regulation
An Indian parliamentary panel on information technology will summon Facebook Inc executives again as issues regarding the social media giant's content regulations policies could not be settled on Wednesday, the panel's chief said. The panel, headed by lawmaker Shashi Tharoor of the opposition Congress Party, questioned Facebook's India boss Ajit Mohan on Wednesday.Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 20:25 IST
The panel, headed by lawmaker Shashi Tharoor of the opposition Congress Party, questioned Facebook's India boss Ajit Mohan on Wednesday. Their meeting came after The Wall Street Journal reported that Ankhi Das, the U.S. tech giant's Public Policy Director for South and Central Asia, had opposed the taking down of posts by a politician from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party who labelled Indian Muslims traitors.
The meeting was inconclusive and Facebook representatives will be summoned again after the panel, whose term expires on Sept. 12, is reconstituted, Tharoor told journalists after the two-hour meeting with Mohan.
