Navalny is victim of murder attempt using Novichok - Merkel
Alexei Navalny is the victim of a murder attempt with the nerve agent Novichok, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday, adding that Russia must answer "difficult questions" related to the attack against President Vladimir Putin's critic. "This is disturbing information about the attemped murder through poisoning against a leading Russian opposition figure," Merkel said.Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 02-09-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 21:21 IST
Alexei Navalny is the victim of a murder attempt with the nerve agent Novichok, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday, adding that Russia must answer "difficult questions" related to the attack against President Vladimir Putin's critic.
"This is disturbing information about the attemped murder through poisoning against a leading Russian opposition figure," Merkel said. "Alexei Navalny was the victim of an attack with a chemical nerve agent of the Novichok group. This poison could be identified unequivocally in tests."
- READ MORE ON:
- Alexei Navalny
- Angela Merkel
- Russia
- Novichok
- Vladimir Putin
- German
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Aircraft with 26 Russian children taken out of Syria lands in Moscow region
Russia's Novak to join JMMC meeting via video link after positive COVID-19 test
Russia's Novak to join OPEC+ meeting after positive COVID-19 test
Norwegian suspected of spying for Russia held in custody
Senate panel finds Russia interfered in the 2016 US election