UK PM Johnson says he will work for justice for Putin critic Navalny

UK PM Johnson says he will work for justice for Putin critic NavalnyReuters | London | Updated: 02-09-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 22:40 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson demanded Russia explain what happened to Alexei Navalny, a leading critic of President Vladimir Putin said by Germany to have been poisoned with a nerve agent, and pledged to work to ensure justice is done.
"It's outrageous that a chemical weapon was used," Johnson said on Twitter. "The Russian government must now explain what happened to Mr Navalny – we will work with international partners to ensure justice is done."
