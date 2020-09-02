Left Menu
Development News Edition

US further restricts Chinese diplomats travel, meetings

Pompeo also said that Chinese diplomats will have now to get permission to host cultural events of more than 50 people outside of their diplomatic missions. In addition, he said the State Department would act to ensure that the social media accounts of Chinese officials be identified as belonging to the People's Republic of China and the Chinese Communist Party.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-09-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 22:47 IST
US further restricts Chinese diplomats travel, meetings
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The Trump administration on Wednesday stepped up its battle with China by further restricting the ability of Chinese diplomats to travel, hold meetings with academics and host cultural events in the United States. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that senior US-based Chinese diplomats will now be required to get permission to visit American universities or meet with local government officials.

Previously, under rules announced last fall, Chinese officials had been required only to notify the State Department of plans for such meetings. Pompeo also said that Chinese diplomats will have now to get permission to host cultural events of more than 50 people outside of their diplomatic missions.

In addition, he said the State Department would act to ensure that the social media accounts of Chinese officials be identified as belonging to the People's Republic of China and the Chinese Communist Party. "The United States insists on reciprocal access to educational and cultural institutions for U.S. diplomats around the world," Pompeo said.

"These new requirements on PRC diplomats are a direct response to the excessive restraints already placed on our diplomats by the PRC, and they aim to provide further transparency on the practices of the PRC government. Should the PRC eliminate the restrictions imposed on U.S. diplomats, we stand ready to reciprocate." The moves come as the administration ramps up actions against Chinese officials in a widening effort to counter what it says is unfair treatment of American diplomats in China. And they come as relations between the two countries continue to plummet amid a numerous disputes over trade, Taiwan, Tibet, human rights, Hong Kong and the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump has blamed China for failing to adequately respond to the COVID-19 outbreak, which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The United States has had the most deaths in the world and Trump's Democratic rival, Joe Biden, has blamed Trump for the rapid spread of the virus in the United States, which surged after Trump pushed for a lifting of restrictions. Trump, meanwhile, has accused Biden, of being soft on China.

Despite Trump's previous affinity for Chinese President Xi Jinping, his administration has since last year consistently ratcheted up restrictions and sanctions on Chinese officials, government agencies and companies, beginning with travel limits imposed on diplomats and registration requirements for Chinese media outlets. The number of visas for Chinese journalists was also cut. In June, the US ordered China to close its consulate in Houston, Texas, which drew a reciprocal response from Beijing that forced the closure of the US consulate in Chengdu. Last month, the administration demanded that Chinese-funded language and culture programs in the US register as foreign missions of the Chinese Communist Party.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaches Russia for SCO meet

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday arrived here on a three-day visit to Russia to attend a crucial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation SCO and hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu on further boosting b...

Andhra CM's convoy gives way to ambulance

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddys convoy on Wednesday gave way to an ambulance that was on its way to Vijayawada ESI Hospital.Confirming the incident, Suresh Reddy, the Circle Inspector CI of Patamata told ANI that incident...

3,535 new COVID-19 cases found in Pune district; 74 more die

Pune district reported 3,535 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its count to 1,77,282 on Wednesday, a health official said. He said the death toll reached 4,257 with 74 more patients succumbing to the novel coronavirus infec...

Seven killed in suicide bomb attack in northern Cameroon village

At least seven people were killed and 14 others wounded in suicide bomb attack in a village hosting internally displaced people in Cameroons Far North region, the second of such attack in a month, the UN Refugee Agency UNHCR said on Wednesd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020