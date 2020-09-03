Biden says Kenosha officer should face charges

Left Menu
Joe Biden says the police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, who shot Jacob Blake in the back on Aug. 23, leaving the 29—year-old Black man paralyzed, "needs to be charged." The comment by the Democratic presidential nominee came after he was asked about remarks by his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, that the officer should face charges. Biden also says officers should be charged in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky.

Biden plans a visit Thursday to Kenosha, where there have been multiple nights of unrest following Blake's shooting. Biden says there have been "overwhelming requests" that he come to the city. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says the issue of safely reopening America's schools is a "national emergency." He says that if he were president, he'd have the Federal Emergency Management Agency guarantee access to disaster relief for K-12 schools.

Biden says during a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware, that President Donald Trump "still doesn't have a real plan" to handle the coronavirus pandemic. The Democrat says "this is an emergency and Donald Trump and his FEMA should treat it as one." FEMA officials said this week that the agency would no longer pay for cloth face masks and disinfectant in schools.

Biden says that as president, he'd declare the issue of school reopening a national emergency and direct FEMA to authorize access to emergency assistance for K-12 schools. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says he'll mark the 19th anniversary of the the Sept. 11 attacks by visiting Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where one of the hijacked planes crashed into a field, killing all passengers and crew onboard.

The White House hasn't announced President Donald Trump's plans for Sept. 11. He visited the Shanksville memorial for a commemoration in 2018. A 2,200-acre memorial marks the spot in rural Pennsylvania where Flight 93 went down on Sept. 11, 2001. Three other planes hijacked that day were crashed into the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon. Nearly 3,000 people died in the attacks.

The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates has announced the moderators for the upcoming debates between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden. Chris Wallace of Fox News will moderate the first debate on Sept. 29 in Cleveland.

Steve Scully of C-SPAN will moderate the "town meeting" debate on Oct. 15 in Miami. NBC's Kristen Welker will moderate the final debate on Oct. 22 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The commission also says USA Today's Susan Page will moderate the vice presidential debate on Oct. 7 in Salt Lake City with Vice President Mike Pence and Democrat Kamala Harris.

