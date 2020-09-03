JDS leader Appaji Gowda passes away

Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former MLA from Bhadravathi in Shivamogga, Appaji Gowda passed away last night at the age of 67.

He had tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to hospital after developing chest pain.

Gowda had won Assembly elections in 2013 when the Congress had fielded C M Ibrahim. Later, Sangamesh contested the polls as an independent candidate in 2018 against Gowda and defeated him. (ANI)