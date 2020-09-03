Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook responds to Cong's charge of political bias, says it is non-partisan and denounces hate

Responding to concerns raised by the opposition Congress, Facebook's Public Policy, Trust and Safety Director Neil Potts has said that it has taken the party's allegation of bias very seriously and will ensure that it remains non-partisan and is committed to maintaining the highest levels of integrity. The Congress accused Facebook of interfering in India's democratic process and social harmony and being soft on members of the ruling BJP while applying its hate-speech rules.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 16:33 IST
Facebook responds to Cong's charge of political bias, says it is non-partisan and denounces hate

Amid a raging controversy over Facebook's alleged political bias and interference in India's democratic process, the social media giant has told the Congress that it is non-partisan, denounces hate and bigotry in all forms and strives to ensure that its platforms remain a space where people can express themselves freely. Responding to concerns raised by the opposition Congress, Facebook's Public Policy, Trust and Safety Director Neil Potts has said that it has taken the party's allegation of bias very seriously and will ensure that it remains non-partisan and is committed to maintaining the highest levels of integrity.

The Congress accused Facebook of interfering in India's democratic process and social harmony and being soft on members of the ruling BJP while applying its hate-speech rules. The Congress had written to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg after reports by the Wall Street Journal and the Time magazine about the conduct of Facebook and WhatsApp India's leadership team flagged bias and proximity with the ruling BJP.

"We take seriously the concerns and recommendations you raised on behalf of the Indian National Congress... First and foremost, we want to take this opportunity to state that we are non-partisan and strive to ensure that our platforms remain a space where people can express themselves freely. We take allegations of bias seriously and want to make clear that we denounce hate and bigotry in all forms," Potts said in the letter, dated September 1. In his letter to AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, who had written to Zuckerberg twice, Potts said, "On the question of hateful content by public figures, we want to assure you that our Community Standards prohibit attacks against people based on their protected characteristics, including religion, caste, ethnicity, and national origin. In line with our hate speech policy, we have removed and will continue to remove hateful content by public figures in India on our platforms." Facebook is at the centre of a raging political debate in the country with both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress accusing it of colluding and influencing opinion.

The BJP has accused the social media giant's employees of supporting people from a political predisposition that lost successive elections, and "abusing" Prime Minister and senior cabinet ministers. In a three-page letter to Zuckerberg, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad flagged the social media platform's alleged "bias and inaction" by individuals in the Facebook India team on complaints by people supportive of right-of-centre ideology.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology had also called representatives of Facebook to hear their views "on the subject of safeguarding citizens' rights and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms including special emphasis on women security in the digital space". Facebook's India head Ajit Mohan appeared before the panel on Wednesday.

In his letter to the Congress, Facebook's Potts said, "To reiterate, we are committed to maintaining the highest levels of integrity in the way we operate and in fostering an environment of free and safe expression on our platforms." The Facebook official said as part of its policy development process, it consults a community of external voices, including civil society organizations, academics, and subject experts, besides also relying extensively on inputs from a broad cross-section of internal teams who understand both local and global contexts in the enforcement of our policies on hate speech and dangerous organizations and individuals. Facebook said it has a team with deep expertise on terrorism and organized hate, who pay attention to global and regional trends and advise on these matters. "These decisions are not made unilaterally by any one person; rather, they are inclusive of different views from teams around the company, a process that is critical to making sure we consider, understand, and account for both the local and global contexts," the company said.

Congress's Data Analytics department head Praveen Chakravarty said Facebook has acknowledged and responded to concerns of the Congress about interference in India's affairs and has promised corrective measures, but awaits further concrete measures. He said this was not a political issue and it was about India's democracy and use of digital weapons to disrupt India's social order by a foreign company, at the behest of certain individuals in their leadership team.

"The Congress party will await further concrete action from the global leadership of Facebook and demonstration of specific corrective measures being undertaken in Facebook and WhatsApp India. It must be reiterated that the media revelations on this issue were based on solid documentary evidence of internal communication and are hence incontrovertible," Chakravarty said in a statement. Earlier, the Congress had demanded a joint parliamentary party (JPC) probe into Facebook India's role in interfering with the country's democratic process and a criminal investigation against Facebook India's leadership.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

With 75 more COVID-19 fatalities in UP, death toll reaches 3,691

The coronavirus death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 3,691 on Thursday with 75 more fatalities, while 5,776 fresh cases pushed the states infection tally to 2,47,101, officials said here. There are 57,598 active cases in the state, while 1,8...

Claire Williams leaving as the F1 team's deputy principal

The Williams Formula One team said on Thursday that Claire Williams is stepping down as deputy team principal after this weekends Italian Grand Prix. The move follows the recent change in ownership to American-based investment firm Dorilton...

EU executive signals no swift new sanctions on Russia over Navalny case

The EU executive signalled on Thursday the bloc would not impose swift new sanctions over what Germany says was a poisoning with a toxic nerve agent of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, stressing that Moscow had to ensure a thorough...

India faces threat of coordinated action along northern and western fronts which we have to consider in our defence planning: Gen. Rawat.

India faces threat of coordinated action along northern and western fronts which we have to consider in our defence planning Gen. Rawat....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020