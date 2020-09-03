Left Menu
Russian spy chief says Western provocation cannot be ruled out in Navalny case - RIA

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-09-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 17:12 IST
The head of Russia's foreign intelligence agency said on Thursday that Moscow could not exclude that Western special forces were behind the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the RIA news agency reported. Sergei Naryshkin, head of the agency, added that no traces of poison had been found by Russian doctors after Navalny fell ill in Siberia last month.

The comments came a day after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Navalny had been poisoned with a Soviet-style Novichok nerve agent in an attempt to murder him.

