Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kremlin tells West not to rush to judge it on Navalny as sanctions talk starts

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-09-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 17:26 IST
Kremlin tells West not to rush to judge it on Navalny as sanctions talk starts
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Russia said on Thursday the West should not rush to judge it over the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and said there were no grounds to accuse it of the crime, as talk in the West of punishing Moscow intensified.

Moscow was speaking a day after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Navalny had been poisoned with a Soviet-style Novichok nerve agent in an attempt to murder him and that she would consult NATO allies about how to respond. Navalny, 44, is an outspoken opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin and has specialised in high-impact investigations into official corruption. He was airlifted to Germany last month after collapsing on a domestic Russian flight after drinking a cup of tea that his allies said was poisoned.

Berlin's Charite hospital, which is treating Navalny, has said he remains in a serious condition in an intensive care unit connected to an artificial lung ventilator even though some of his symptoms are receding. Novichok is the same substance that Britain said was used against a Russian double agent and his daughter in an attack in England in 2018. The deadly group of nerve agents was developed by the Soviet military in the 1970s and 1980s.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow rejected any suggestion that Russia had been behind the attack on Navalny and warned other countries against jumping to conclusions without knowing the full facts. "There are no grounds to accuse the Russian state. And we are not inclined to accept any accusations in this respect," Peskov told reporters.

"Of course we would not want our partners in Germany and other European countries to hurry with their assessments." Russian prosecutors have said they see no reason to launch a criminal investigation into the Navalny case because they say they have found no sign a crime was committed against him, though preliminary checks are continuing.

Peskov said Russia was eager to find out what had happened to Navalny, but couldn't do so without receiving information from Germany about the tests that had led to Berlin's conclusions about Novichok. SANCTIONS PRESSURE

Merkel, after her strong statement on Navalny, is already under pressure at home to reconsider the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which will take gas from Russia to Germany. "We must pursue hard politics, we must respond with the only language (Russian President Vladimir) Putin understands - that is gas sales," Norbert Roettgen, head of Germany's parliamentary foreign affairs committee, told German radio.

"If the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is completed now, it would be the maximum confirmation and encouragement for Putin to continue this kind of politics," Roettgen, a member of Merkel's conservatives, told German television earlier. Nord Stream 2 is set to double the capacity of the existing Nord Stream 1 pipeline in carrying gas directly from Russia to Germany. Led by Russian company Gazprom with Western partners, the project is more than 90% finished and due to operate from early 2021. This may complicate efforts to stop it.

The project is fiercely opposed by Washington and has divided the European Union, with some countries warning it will undermine the traditional gas transit state, Ukraine, and increase the bloc's reliance on Russia. The European Commission said on Thursday that the bloc could only slap new sanctions on Russia after a probe reveals who was responsible for Navalny's poisoning.

Peskov said the Kremlin regarded talk of trying to thwart Nord Stream 2 as being based on emotions. He said the project was a commercial one which benefited Russia, Germany and Europe. "We don't understand what the reason for any sanctions could be," said Peskov. (Additional reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber, Anton Kolodyazhnyy and Maxim Rodionov in Moscow and by Thomas Seythal and Vera Eckert in Berlin and by Gabriela Baczynska, John Chalmers, and Marine Strauss in Brussels Editing by William Maclean)

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra: Alleged drug peddler Zaid Vilatra sent to NCB custody till Sept 9

The Esplanade Court on Thursday sent Zaid Vilatra, an alleged drug peddler who was arrested in a case connected to Sushant Singh Rajputs death, to the Narcotics Control Bureaus NCB custody till September 9. Vilatra was arrested after NCB un...

IMF completes fifth review under ECF arrangement for Mauritania

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impose severe health, social, and economic hardships in Mauritania, with a 3.2 percent contraction of output expected in 2020 the authorities have responded swiftly to the shock with measures to contain th...

Moussa Sissoko excited to begin 2020-2021 season

Tottenhams Moussa Sissoko, who is excited to begin the 2020-2021 season, said that he hopes it to be a great season for the club. Everyone is excited and looking forward to this new season. Last season we had a new manager, and sometimes it...

Global food prices rise in August on firm demand: FAO

Global food prices rose for the third consecutive month in August influenced by generally firmer demand and a weaker US dollar, according to a report released on Thursday by the Food and Agriculture Organisation FAO of the United Nations. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020