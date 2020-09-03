Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chemical weapons agency: use of nerve agent is considered use of chemical weapons

The poisoning of any individual with a toxic nerve agent is considered use of a banned chemical weapon, the global chemical weapons agency OPCW said on Thursday, in a statement about Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Germany has said Navalny was poisoned with a Soviet-era toxin called Novichok, a chemical that was specifically banned this year by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 18:54 IST
Chemical weapons agency: use of nerve agent is considered use of chemical weapons

The poisoning of any individual with a toxic nerve agent is considered use of a banned chemical weapon, the global chemical weapons agency OPCW said on Thursday, in a statement about Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Germany has said Navalny was poisoned with a Soviet-era toxin called Novichok, a chemical that was specifically banned this year by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. "Any poisoning of an individual through the use of a nerve agent is considered a use of chemical weapons. Such an allegation is a matter of grave concern," the OPCW said.

The chemical formula for Novichok was added to a list of "Schedule 1" chemicals at the OPCW in June, following its use in 2018 in the English city of Salisbury against former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia. The agency has 193 member countries and said it was ready to help any of them as required.

The OPCW, based in The Hague, Netherlands, oversees the 1997 Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), which prohibits the development, production, stockpiling, transfer and use of classified toxins.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. troops to start extended exercises in Lithuania amid tensions over Belarus

U.S. troops and tanks will arrive in Lithuania on Friday for a two-month deployment near the Belarus border, but the government said the move was not a message to its Russian-backed neighbour, where protests continue over a disputed electio...

Members named to panel probing WHO's pandemic response

An independent panel appointed by the World Health Organization to review its coordination of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic will have full access to any internal U.N. agency documents, materials and emails necessary, the panel said ...

King cobra spotted at 2,400 metres in Uttarakhand's Nainital 

The worlds longest venomous snake, the king cobra, has been for the first time sighted at a height of 2,400 metres in Uttarakhand, says a recent study. It is a new altitude record for the cold blooded species whose habitat is usually found ...

Internet snapped in students' hostels; IIT Kharagpur says given them enough time to leave

Amid charges that IIT Kharagpur authorities snapped internet connection in hostels of students and research scholars so that they are forced to vacate rooms, the management on Thursday said that they were repeatedly asked to leave since the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020