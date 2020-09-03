Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chief Minister's signatures forged to ratify govt files, alleges Kerala BJP leader; Vijayan rebuts claim

Vijayan refuted the allegations leveled by BJP state spokesman Sandeep Warrier, saying it was due to his lack of knowledge of the government's E-software system through which important files can be ratified while the chief minister is away from the office. Addressing a press conference, Warrier said the chief minister left for the US on September 2, 2018, for treatment but he signed a file pertaining to the Malayalam Language Day celebrations on September 9 when he was undergoing treatment at Mayo Clinic.

PTI | Thiruvanat | Updated: 03-09-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 21:10 IST
Chief Minister's signatures forged to ratify govt files, alleges Kerala BJP leader; Vijayan rebuts claim
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Kerala BJP leader on Thursday stirred a row by alleging that fake signatures of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were used to ratify government files when he went to the United States for treatment in September 2018, a charge rebutted by the CM. Vijayan refuted the allegations leveled by BJP state spokesman Sandeep Warrier, saying it was due to his lack of knowledge of the government's E-software system through which important files can be ratified while the chief minister is away from the office.

Addressing a press conference, Warrier said the chief minister left for the US on September 2, 2018, for treatment but he signed a file pertaining to the Malayalam Language Day celebrations on September 9 when he was undergoing treatment at Mayo Clinic. "In fact, the file had reached the table of the chief minister only on September 3, a day after he left for the US. Fake signature of the chief minister was used to ratify the file," the BJP leader alleged.

He also alleged that the signature on the file was not a digitally signed one. Warrier also said all files signed by the chief minister in the past four years should be examined.

"Is there someone in the chief minister's office to put his fake signature. This is a serious issue," he said. Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader P K Kunhalikkutty also attacked Vijayan over the issue.

"The chief minister should clarify whether it is a fake signature or not," Kunhalikutty said soon after Warrier raised the matter. Hitting out at the BJP and the IUML, Vijayan raised his iPad at the press conference held in the evening and said he had signed the e-files sent from his office while he was undergoing treatment in the US.

"I had signed 39 files sent through digitally on September 6, 2018," the chief minister said. He said the Kerala government issued an order on August 24, 2013, saying E-software can be used for signing files while the ministers are not in their office.

"It may be because of their lack of technical knowledge, the BJP raised such a complaint," Vijayan said but attacked Kunhalikutty saying the IUML leader had been a minister in the state for a very long time and he would be knowing its technical side. He alleged that the Congress-led UDF was trying to give strength to the allegations being raised by the BJP against his government.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Still too soon to try altering human embryo DNA, panel says

Its still too soon to try to make genetically edited babies because the science isnt advanced enough to ensure safety, says an international panel of experts who also mapped a pathway for any countries that want to consider it. Thursdays re...

Biden in Kenosha to talk to Jacob Blake's family

Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden has arrived in Wisconsin, where hell meet with relatives of Jacob Blake in Kenosha and hold a discussion with business figures, civic leaders and law enforcement officials. Blake is the Black man who ...

180 Sikh families from Afghanistan arrive in Delhi

A batch of 180 Sikh families from Afghanistan arrived at the IGI airport here on Thursday on long-term visas, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said. Following an attack on a gurdwara in Afghanistan in...

Coronavirus outbreak in famous Sukhdev Dhaba in Murthal, Sonipat

As per health officials, 65 employees of Sukhdev Dhaba have tested COVID19 positive and all the 65 staffers are asymptomatic and have been home quarantined.As a precaution, the Dhaba has been closed for two days and is being sanitized. Offi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020