Left Menu
Development News Edition

US: 2 million Hindus key voting bloc in swing states, says Congressman Krishnamoorthi

In his virtual key note address at the formal launch of the 'Hindu Americans for Biden', Krishnamoorthi, who is the three-time Democratic Congressman from Illinois, urged his community members to vote for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his Indian American running mate Kamala Harris on November 3. “I feel it is so important to elect Joe Biden because of a Hindu value 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (entire world is a family) a core tenant of Hindus - we believe in treating everyone with dignity and respect,” he said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-09-2020 07:41 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 07:41 IST
US: 2 million Hindus key voting bloc in swing states, says Congressman Krishnamoorthi

The two million Hindus in the United States are a vital and key voting bloc in several swing states this presidential elections, Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said as he told fellow community members that it was their dharma to exercise their franchise. In his virtual key note address at the formal launch of the 'Hindu Americans for Biden', Krishnamoorthi, who is the three-time Democratic Congressman from Illinois, urged his community members to vote for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his Indian American running mate Kamala Harris on November 3.

“I feel it is so important to elect Joe Biden because of a Hindu value 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (entire world is a family) a core tenant of Hindus - we believe in treating everyone with dignity and respect,” he said. “It is an old saying in Washington DC, which is, if you don't have a seat at the table, you're on the menu. And none of us on this zoom call or our families, or communities, or Hindu Americans as a whole can afford to be on the menu, and neither can our agenda. That's why it's so important that you vote,” he said.

“This year is the most important election of our lifetime before us. In 60 days, on November 3rd, believe it or not, the two million Hindu, Americans in this country will be a vital and key voting bloc in several swing states. Not only Florida, but Virginia and Pennsylvania and Michigan and Wisconsin, and the list goes on and on. It is our duty, indeed it is our dharma to vote,” Krishnamoorthi said. “Voting is our Dharma, and it’s at the heart of our society,” said Amit Jani, Biden Campaign National AAPI director. Moderating the launch event, Niki Shah, co-state director of New Jersey, South Asians for Biden, said that hate crimes and acts of vandalism have increased in the last three and half years and that it was unacceptable.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, under President Donald Trump, hate crimes against Hindus have tripled, Shah said. “It is my very strong believe that when we have that phenomenon going on, that we have a president that has an actual plan... Biden is going to make sure there are the resources we need to fight hate crimes,” said Machmud Makhmudov, policy analyst, Biden For President.

Rajesh Patel, spokesperson, Maninagar Swaminarayan Temple Kentucky, gave a brief presentation on the vandalism of the temple. “We, as mandir folks, had never experienced anything like this (hate crime at a mandir),” he said. Krishnamoorthi said that Biden is a man of faith, a man of principle, and most importantly, he's a man who believes in equality. “He believes that everyone should be treated the same with dignity and respect,” he said.

This is for the first time that two major political parties have made specific outreach efforts towards the Hindu Americans. While the Trump camp has created the 'Hindu Voices for Trump' campaign, Biden camp launched the 'Hindu Americans for Biden' campaign. “Hindus for Trump honours contributions by the millions of Americans of Hindu faith. The inclusive economy, commitment to building up US-Indian relations, and fierce support for religious liberties for all is unmatched. Re-electing President Trump will reduce obstacles to religious freedoms for Hindus in America,” the Trump Campaign said.

President Trump was the one who first recognised the voting potential of Hindu Americans in 2016, when he not only addressed a rally for Hindus in New Jersey, but also his family members visited Hindu temples in key battle ground States like Virginia and Florida..

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Developer talks on twists & turns including unexpected surprises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Johnson gets 2-shot lead and another crack at FedEx Cup

Dustin Johnson is the No. 1 seed and starts with a two-shot lead at the Tour Championship, not nearly enough to tempt him into looking too far ahead at a FedEx Cup title that already has slipped away from him once before. Its not like Ive g...

NZ making short-term changes to visa settings to help visitors and migrants

The Government is making short-term, practical changes to visa settings to help visitors and other temporary migrants remain in New Zealand lawfully while they arrange travel home, says Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi.The changes areAutoma...

White Sox use big innings, long balls to down Royals

Dylan Cease benefitted from a pair of five-run innings as the Chicago White Sox trounced the Kansas City Royals 11-6 Thursday night at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The White Sox had home runs from Edwin Encarnacion, Tim Anderson and...

Tennis-Flawless Auger-Aliassime ends Murray's journey in straight sets

Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime proved too strong for former champion Andy Murray, cutting short the Britons Grand Slam comeback at the U.S. Open with a breezy 6-2 6-3 6-4 victory in the second round on Thursday. The 20-year-old Auger-Aliass...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020