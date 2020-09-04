Left Menu
Development News Edition

ANALYSIS-Facebook election plan patches some holes, creates others

Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday that Facebook would stop accepting new political ads in the week before the U.S. elections on Nov. 3, and pointed to a series of new tools such as labels for posts claiming victory before the results are official or delegitimizing the outcome. The company billed the announcement as its final plan for reducing the risks of misinformation and election interference.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-09-2020 11:06 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 11:01 IST
ANALYSIS-Facebook election plan patches some holes, creates others
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Facebook Inc's final policy changes in the lead-up to U.S. elections in November are unlikely to stem a flood of disinformation around the vote, which could suppress turnout and sow confusion about results, election experts said on Friday.

Restrictions on paid messaging were a net positive, experts said, but warned such moves did little to address the biggest threat: the organic spread of falsehoods. Some said the new rules may even make it harder for campaigns and election officials to counteract bogus claims in crunch time. Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday that Facebook would stop accepting new political ads in the week before the U.S. elections on Nov. 3, and pointed to a series of new tools such as labels for posts claiming victory before the results are official or delegitimizing the outcome.

The company billed the announcement as its final plan for reducing the risks of misinformation and election interference. Banning new ads suggests Facebook executives realized they would not have time to identify and act on content that violates their rules in the last days before the vote, said Vanita Gupta, CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.

The limits are "an acknowledgement of the fact that they don't always move quickly enough" to catch viral problems, said Gupta, who has advised Facebook on election preparations along with other civil society leaders. Eric Wilson, a Republican digital strategist, said Facebook's failure to catch a militia group organizing on its platform around Kenosha, Wisconsin, last week - despite users flagging the material 455 times, as BuzzFeed reported https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/ryanmac/facebook-failed-kenosha - cast doubt on its ability to moderate election-related content.

"Let's just look at their track record," he said. "What makes us think that Facebook's going to be on top of this in front of one of the most hotly contested elections in recent memory?" LOOPHOLES AND RESTRICTIONS

Researchers had higher praise for the company's moves to elevate authoritative sources of information through its Voting Information Center and notifications that would appear at the top of users' news feeds. The tools will point users to live election results data provided by Reuters and the National Election Pool, Facebook said.

But some election officials voiced frustration that political advertising restrictions would also be applied to them, especially in the critical final week. In Connecticut, a tropical storm knocked out power and cable for much of the state days before the primary this year, prompting new emergency guidance on how to vote, said Gabe Rosenberg, the secretary of state's communications director.

"I can't pre-do an ad about an emergency," Rosenberg said. "And I can't understand what they're trying to prevent. We're not doing advocacy – it's just how you vote, from the most trusted source of that information." Two groups representing election officials, the National Association of Secretaries of State and the National Association of State Election Directors, said they are seeking clarity from Facebook on whether officials would be granted an exemption to run ads about voting protocols in the final week.

They are also pressing the company on whether it would tell users that results from Reuters were "official," even though counting ballots can often take weeks. A Facebook spokesman told Reuters the ban would apply to all political ads, including those from election officials.

Others questioned why Facebook would allow advertisers to resume placing ads the day after the election, given the concerns Zuckerberg articulated about confusion likely to follow if results are not immediately clear. Facebook confirmed that was its current plan, but a spokesman said the company would have "more details to share" on specific day-after scenarios closer to the election.

Gupta said Facebook was still working out how it would handle that period, even though Zuckerberg wrote that the changes announced Thursday were the final word. "This is not the total universe, as I understand it, of what they will do post-Nov. 3," she said.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Developer talks on twists & turns including unexpected surprises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

France could do better than forecast 11% economic contraction, says Le Maire

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire believes that the French economy could perform better than currently forecast this year, he said on Friday.I think we will do better in 2020 than the 11 recession forecast at the moment, Le Maire told ...

Fitch places Future Retail on rating watch positive on sale to Reliance

Fitch Ratings has placed Future Retail Ltds FRLs issuer default rating of C and the rating on its 500 million dollars 5.6 per cent senior secured notes due in 2025 of C with a recovery rating of RR4 on rating watch positive. This follows th...

One UI 2.5 update arrives for Samsung Galaxy S10 series

The Samsung Galaxy S10 series has started receiving the One UI 2.5 update that brings September 2020 security patch along with several new features including Wireless DeX connection support, WiFi password request, Bitmoji stickers on the al...

Rescued crewman dies, records reveal defects with cattle ship sunk off Japan

A crewman from a cattle ship that capsized enroute from New Zealand to China has died after being pulled unconscious from water by the Japanese coastguard on Friday, while it emerged the vessel had a history of mechanical issues. The uniden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020