Karnataka Cong Chief D K Shivakumar hospitalised again as fever relapses
The 58-year-old leader who was earlier admitted at Suguna Hospital in Rajajinagar since August 24 was discharged on August 31. Suguna hospital in a statement on August 31 had said that Shivakumar has "responded well" to the treatment.PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-09-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 16:19 IST
Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar, who was recently discharged from the hospital after undergoing treatment for COVID-19, has been hospitalised again as he developed fever, his office said on Friday. "D K Shivakumar was admitted to a private hospital in Jayanagar on Wednesday, as fever relapsed," his office said in a statement.
Shivakumar has appealed to his well wishers and party workers not to come near the hospital or his residence, as he would undergo treatment at the hospital for a few more days. The 58-year-old leader who was earlier admitted at Suguna Hospital in Rajajinagar since August 24 was discharged on August 31.
Suguna hospital in a statement on August 31 had said that Shivakumar has "responded well" to the treatment. He has "recovered well" and been discharged from the hospital.
