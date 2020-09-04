Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka Cong Chief D K Shivakumar hospitalised again as fever relapses

The 58-year-old leader who was earlier admitted at Suguna Hospital in Rajajinagar since August 24 was discharged on August 31. Suguna hospital in a statement on August 31 had said that Shivakumar has "responded well" to the treatment.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-09-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 16:19 IST
Karnataka Cong Chief D K Shivakumar hospitalised again as fever relapses

Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar, who was recently discharged from the hospital after undergoing treatment for COVID-19, has been hospitalised again as he developed fever, his office said on Friday. "D K Shivakumar was admitted to a private hospital in Jayanagar on Wednesday, as fever relapsed," his office said in a statement.

Shivakumar has appealed to his well wishers and party workers not to come near the hospital or his residence, as he would undergo treatment at the hospital for a few more days. The 58-year-old leader who was earlier admitted at Suguna Hospital in Rajajinagar since August 24 was discharged on August 31.

Suguna hospital in a statement on August 31 had said that Shivakumar has "responded well" to the treatment. He has "recovered well" and been discharged from the hospital.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Ramdas Athawale comes out in support of Kangana Ranaut after alleged threat by Shiv Sena MP

Union Minister and Republican Party of India RPI president Ramdas Athawale on Friday slammed Shiv Sena MP in Rajya Sabha, Sanjay Raut for allegedly threatening actress Kangana Ranaut and asking her not to come back to Mumbai. Speaking to AN...

Judge moves SC challenging Madhya Pradesh Higher Judicial Services Rules

An Additional District Judge has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Madhya Pradesh Higher Judicial Services Recruitment and Condition of Services Rules, 2017. The plea was filed by&#160;Axay Kumar Dwivedi who is currently posted as&#16...

Climate of trust, non-aggression and peaceful resolution of differences key to ensure regional stability: Rajnath

A climate of trust, non-aggression, sensitivity towards each other and peaceful resolution of differences are among key aspects to ensure regional peace and stability, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday in an address at a meeting...

ADVISORY-Alert on magnitude 6.4 earthquake hitting Mindanao, Philippines withdrawn

An alert about a magnitude 6.4 earthquake hitting Mindanao, Philippines has been withdrawn as it is dated. The earthquake notification was from Aug. 1.STORYNUMBERFWN2G00Z8 STORYDATE04092020 STORYTIME011546...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020