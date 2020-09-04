Following are the top stories at 5:15 pm: NATION DEL33 VIRUS-RECOVERIES India's COVID-19 recoveries cross 30 lakh-mark, over 60,000 recoveries for 8th consecutive day New Delhi: India's total COVID-19 recoveries crossed the 30 lakh-mark on Friday, taking the recovery rate to over 77 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday, asserting that the figures show that the number of patients recovering is steadily rising. MDS15 TL-MODI-LD POLICE Women police can play vital role in preventing Kashmiri youth from taking "wrong path": PM Modi Hyderabad: Women police personnel can engage with mothers of children in Jammu and Kashmir to prevent the youngsters from taking the "wrong path", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, while lavishing praise on the people of the union territory, hit by the menace of terrorism.

DEL24 JK-2NDLD ENCOUNTER Militant killed, Army officer inured in encounter in J-K Srinagar: An unidentified militant was killed and an Army officer injured in an encounter in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said. DEL29 MEA-INDIA-SYRIA Hope to see comprehensive, peaceful resolution of decade-long Syrian conflict: India New Delhi: India has conveyed to Syria that it hopes to see a comprehensive and peaceful resolution of the decade-long Syrian conflict through a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned dialogue, involving all parties.

DEL20 CONG-UNEMPLOYMENT Find solutions to problems being faced by youth: Rahul to govt New Delhi: The Congress on Friday hit out at the government over the alleged rise in unemployment and poverty, as it demanded that solutions must be provided for the problems being faced by the youth. DEL26 EC-BYPOLLS Bihar elections, 65 pending bypolls to be held around same time: EC New Delhi: The Election Commission on Friday said it has decided to hold 65 pending by-elections and the Bihar assembly polls "around the same time".

CAL10 BH-NDA-UNEASE Unease in Bihar's ruling alliance ahead of assembly polls Patna: Former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM(S) Friday reignited its rivalry with the Lok Janshakti Party, warning it will field candidates against LJP if Ram Vilas Paswan's party puts up nominees to take on the JD(U) in the Bihar assembly polls, reflecting the unease in the state's ruling alliance. KA-VIOLENCE-REPORT Bengaluru riots "pre-planned", "communally motivated": fact finding report Bengaluru: The recent riots in Bengaluru were "pre-planned and organised" and it was "undoubtedly communally motivated", the Citizens for Democracy in its fact finding report submitted to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday said.

MDS14 TN-EXPLOSION-LD DEATH Seven women killed in blast at firecracker unit in TN; CM announces relief Cuddalore (TN): Seven women, including the firecracker unit licensee and her kin were killed and two workers critically injured in an explosion at a fireworks factory in Kattumannarkoil here on Friday, police said. BOM6 MH-COURT-SUSHANT-NCB 'Parihar said he would procure drugs on Showik's instructions' Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday told a Mumbai court that Abdel Basit Parihar, held in connection with the drug trafficking probe linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, revealed that he used to procure drugs as per the instructions of Showik Chakraborty.

BOM9 MH-KANGANA-DESHMUKH Kangana's comments on Mumbai, its cops ridiculous: Deshmukh Mumbai: Those who think Maharashtra or Mumbai is not safe for them have no right to live in the state, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Friday after Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut likened the megapolis to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and criticised its police. LEGAL LGD16 SC-NEET JEE-REVIEW SC reject pleas seeking review of its order allowing holding of NEET & JEE exams physically New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday dismissed the pleas, including the one filed by ministers of six opposition-ruled states, seeking review of its August 17 order which paved the way for holding NEET and JEE exams physically.

LGD13 SC-MP-JUDGE SC stays sexual harassment inquiry against District Judge New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the disciplinary inquiry against a District judge into the sexual harassment allegations levelled by a woman judicial officer and sought a response from the Registrar General of Madhya Pradesh High Court on his plea. LGD9 SC-LD SAJJAN SC rejects 1984 riots case convict Sajjan Kumar’s plea for interim bail on health ground New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday dismissed the plea of former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, who is serving life imprisonment in an 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, seeking interim bail on health grounds.

FOREIGN FGN39 SCO-RAJNATH Climate of trust, non-aggression and peaceful resolution of differences key to ensure regional stability: Rajnath Moscow: A climate of trust, non-aggression, sensitivity towards each other and peaceful resolution of differences are among key aspects to ensure regional peace and stability, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday in an address at a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) here. SPORTS SPD6 SPO-CRI-IPL-HARBHAJAN I have pulled out of IPL: Harbhajan Singh New Delhi: Senior off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Friday became the second high-profile name to pull out of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) owing to "personal reasons", saying he has informed the Chennai Super Kings team management about his decision. By Kushan Sarkar