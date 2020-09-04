Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rule-of-law row is top challenge to EU COVID recovery fund - senior official

Securing agreement on the exact conditions on respecting democracy to attach to the disbursement of European Union funds is the biggest challenge to implementing an EU plan to revive the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior official said on Friday. European Council President Charles Michel, who chairs EU summits, spoke to Reuters and five other European news agencies after Hungary refused to grant its final approval to the EU recovery plan without guarantees on a linked mechanism on the rule of law.

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 17:30 IST
Rule-of-law row is top challenge to EU COVID recovery fund - senior official
Representative image

Securing agreement on the exact conditions on respecting democracy to attach to the disbursement of European Union funds is the biggest challenge to implementing an EU plan to revive the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior official said on Friday.

European Council President Charles Michel, who chairs EU summits, spoke to Reuters and five other European news agencies after Hungary refused to grant its final approval to the EU recovery plan without guarantees on a linked mechanism on the rule of law. "There is a difficulty with this topic, it's not new. But we made a big step on that in July and we must now continue," Michel said of a deal between the 27 national EU leaders this summer on the economic recovery stimulus.

"When there is a problem, we need to find a solution. And we will find a solution," he said, without giving details. Under the deal, the EU's executive would borrow 750 billion euros ($888 billion) on the market to top up a trillion euros worth of spending under the bloc's joint budget in 2021-27 to help revive growth.

That still requires approval by the European Parliament, as well as many national parliaments across the EU. The package would also link access to EU funds to respecting democratic principles, which Prime Minister Viktor Orban wants to ensure would not hurt him before granting Hungary's final approval. Orban, like his eurosceptic allies in Poland, has long been at loggerheads with the EU over undercutting democracy, and stands accused of undermining the independence of the judiciary, media, academics and advocacy groups in Hungary.

The July agreement was left vague on the rule-of-law conditions to avoid a Polish or Hungarian veto, but the European Parliament wants stronger democratic safeguards. The question is set to dominate the bloc's political agenda this autumn, with Spain and Italy that have been hit hardest by the pandemic and hope to secure funds quickly.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Players motivated enough to perform well: RCB coach Katich

With the Indian Premier League IPL matches set to be played behind closed doors, Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB head coach Simon Katich said the empty stands will not hinder players performance and they are motivated enough to do well in t...

Prahlad Singh Patel virtually attends 5th BRICS Culture Ministers’ Meeting

Union Minister of State IC for Culture and Tourism Shri Prahlad Singh Patel virtually attended 5th BRICS Culture Ministers Meeting on September 3, 2020. The 5th BRICS Culture Ministers Meeting was held through video conference under the Cha...

Three offenders including most-wanted criminal arrested with illegal weapons in Haryana

Haryana Police have arrested three dreaded offenders, including a most-wanted criminal, carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 in Kaithal district. Police have also recovered six illegal pistols, 55 cartridges and a car from their possession.A Hary...

Iraq registers 5,036 new coronavirus cases in highest daily increase

Iraq registered its biggest daily increase in coronavirus infections on Friday with 5,036 cases to take its total to 252,075, the health ministry said.It reported 84 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 7,359. The daily tally of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020