Left Menu
Development News Edition

India concerned at Afghan security situation, will continue to support people, govt: Rajnath at SCO

At the SCO meeting, Singh said: “India will continue to support the efforts of the people and government of Afghanistan for an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled inclusive peace process”. He also praised the SCO Contact Group on Afghanistan, saying it is useful for exchanging notes among the member states.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 04-09-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 17:48 IST
India concerned at Afghan security situation, will continue to support people, govt: Rajnath at SCO

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that India remains concerned over the security situation in Afghanistan and will continue to support the efforts of its people and government for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process. India has been keenly following the evolving political situation after the US signed a peace deal with the Taliban in February. The deal provided for the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, effectively drawing curtains to Washington’s 18-year war in the country.

In his address at the combined meeting of defence ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Collective Security Treaty Organisation and Commonwealth of Independent States member states here in the Russian capital, Singh said that “our goal should be security and growth for all in the region, but we are far from achieving security and growth for all.” He said that the security situation in Afghanistan remains a concern. According to a recent UN report, as many as 533 Afghan civilians - including more than 150 children - were killed in war-torn Afghanistan due to fighting, highlighting the urgent need for all parties to the conflict to do more to protect civilians from harm.

Those deaths, along with 760 additional civilian casualties, came amid raised hopes that the Afghan government and the Taliban would begin substantive peace talks and prioritise efforts to protect all Afghans from the impact of coronavirus. At the SCO meeting, Singh said: “India will continue to support the efforts of the people and government of Afghanistan for an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled inclusive peace process”.

He also praised the SCO Contact Group on Afghanistan, saying it is useful for exchanging notes among the member states. The SCO comprises eight member states -- India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

India has been a key stakeholder in the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan. It has been supporting a national peace and reconciliation process which is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled. The US has lost over 2,400 soldiers in Afghanistan since late 2001.

India has also been maintaining that care should be taken to ensure that any such process does not lead to any "ungoverned spaces" where terrorists and their proxies can relocate. India has been calling upon all sections of the political spectrum in Afghanistan to work together to meet the aspirations of all people in that country including those from the minority community for a prosperous and safe future.

There have been global concerns over Pakistan's support to the Taliban and other terror groups operating in Afghanistan. India has in the past conveyed to the Trump administration that pressure should be put on Pakistan to crack down on terror networks operating from its soil.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Players motivated enough to perform well: RCB coach Katich

With the Indian Premier League IPL matches set to be played behind closed doors, Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB head coach Simon Katich said the empty stands will not hinder players performance and they are motivated enough to do well in t...

Prahlad Singh Patel virtually attends 5th BRICS Culture Ministers’ Meeting

Union Minister of State IC for Culture and Tourism Shri Prahlad Singh Patel virtually attended 5th BRICS Culture Ministers Meeting on September 3, 2020. The 5th BRICS Culture Ministers Meeting was held through video conference under the Cha...

Three offenders including most-wanted criminal arrested with illegal weapons in Haryana

Haryana Police have arrested three dreaded offenders, including a most-wanted criminal, carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 in Kaithal district. Police have also recovered six illegal pistols, 55 cartridges and a car from their possession.A Hary...

Iraq registers 5,036 new coronavirus cases in highest daily increase

Iraq registered its biggest daily increase in coronavirus infections on Friday with 5,036 cases to take its total to 252,075, the health ministry said.It reported 84 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 7,359. The daily tally of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020