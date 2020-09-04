Left Menu
Biden to assail Trump on U.S. economy as campaign enters more intense phase

As both campaigns kick into high gear for perhaps one of the most consequential presidential races in recent U.S. history, the Labor Department reported that nonfarm payrolls increased by 1.37 million jobs last month, fewer than in July. Trump and his fellow Republicans highlighted the fall in the unemployment rate in August to 8.4% as a sign that the economy is improving after the shock from coronavirus lockdowns that have devastated small businesses from restaurants to gyms and hair salons.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-09-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 21:01 IST
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is set to criticize President Donald Trump's stewardship of the coronavirus-ravaged economy after data on Friday showed job growth slowing with the election less than two months away. As both campaigns kick into high gear for perhaps one of the most consequential presidential races in recent U.S. history, the Labor Department reported that nonfarm payrolls increased by 1.37 million jobs last month, fewer than in July.

Trump and his fellow Republicans highlighted the fall in the unemployment rate in August to 8.4% as a sign that the economy is improving after the shock from coronavirus lockdowns that have devastated small businesses from restaurants to gyms and hair salons. The president still looks set to head into the Nov. 3 election with the economy crippled and serious questions hanging over his handling of the pandemic, which has killed more than 186,000 people in the United States.

Another controversy around Trump broke on Thursday when The Atlantic magazine reported that the president had called fallen U.S. military personnel buried in Europe "losers" and declined to visit an American cemetery during a 2018 trip to France because he thought it unimportant. Trump vehemently denied the report. For most voters, the economy remains a major issue. U.S. employment remains 11.5 million below its pre-pandemic level, and the jobless rate is 4.9 percentage points higher than it was in February.

The moderation in hiring could pressure the White House and Congress to restart stalled negotiations for another coronavirus relief package. Former Vice President Biden, who leads Trump in opinion polls, will deliver remarks from his home base of Wilmington, Delaware, after his busiest campaign week in months.

While the Labor Day holiday typically marks the beginning of a more intense phase of the White House race, both Biden and Trump got a head start in the past week with a flurry of activity following their back-to-back party conventions. Biden traveled to Pittsburgh and Kenosha, Wisconsin, both in battleground states that help decide the election, to address the ongoing and sometimes violent protests over racial injustice and police brutality.

Trump also visited Kenosha -- a flashpoint city where anti-racist demonstrators have clashed with Trump supporters after the police shooting of a Black man -- and made stops in Pennsylvania and North Carolina, another key state. Both campaigns have launched new ad blitzes in those swing states, with Trump criticizing rioters and protesters.

Trump on Friday won the endorsement of the Fraternal Order of Police, the United States' largest police union with 355,000 members. Biden's campaign, meanwhile, announced endorsements from nearly 200 current and former law enforcement officials in a challenge to Trump's assertion that he is the candidate of "law and order." The most recent Reuters/Ipsos poll showed that the race has remained relatively stable over the last several weeks, with Biden holding a seven-percentage-point lead over Trump nationally.

