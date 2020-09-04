Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian embassy in Nepal maintains condolence book on Mukherjee's demise

The Indian embassy in Nepal is maintaining a condolence book on the demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee for those who wish to pay tributes to the veteran leader.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 04-09-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 21:03 IST
Indian embassy in Nepal maintains condolence book on Mukherjee's demise
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Indian embassy in Nepal is maintaining a condolence book on the demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee for those who wish to pay tributes to the veteran leader. Mukherjee died on Monday evening following a 21-day battle with multiple ailments. He was 84.

The long-time Congress leader and seven-time parliamentarian tested positive for COVID-19 when he was hospitalised and was being treated for a lung infection. He suffered a septic shock on Sunday due to it. Doctors said he died of a cardiac arrest. The condolence book is kept in the embassy for three days- September 3,4 and 6- for those wishing to write their condolence messages.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali on Friday visited the Indian embassy to pay tribute to Mukherjee and signed the condolence book on behalf of the government. Central committee member of ruling Nepal Communist Party Sunil Kumar Manandhar also paid tribute to Mukherjee. Nepalese politicians, representatives of Kathmandu-based foreign diplomatic missions, officials of SAARC secretariat, Nepalese business community people, civil society members and journalists were among those who visited the Indian embassy to pray tributes to Mukherjee.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Song Hye-Kyo shares how she coped during her difficult times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha to set up 'Drug Park' with investment nearly Rs 1500 cr

In a bid to create employment opportunities through industrialisation in the non-mineral sector, Odisha Government has decided to set up Bulk Drug Park in the State, the decision has been taken in a high-level meeting held under the Chairma...

Trump wins backing of largest U.S. police union as he touts 'law and order'

The United States largest police union on Friday endorsed President Donald Trumps re-election bid, boosting the Republicans message that he is the candidate of law and order amid U.S. protests against police brutality and racial injustice. ...

Pandemic pushes Colombians to commute by bicycle

Luis Fernando Muete used to go to work on his citys crowded bus system. But hes been using his bicycle much more frequently since the pandemic began. It saves the gardener long waits at a bus station in a poor neighborhood on the outskirts ...

'Commercial vehicle industry may take 1-2 years to get back to 2018-19 sales volume level'

The commercial vehicle industry, which is facing challenging times, is expected to take at least 1-2 years to get back to the 2018-19 sales volume level when the industry crossed the one million sales mark, a top industry official said on F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020