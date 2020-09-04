Indian embassy in Nepal maintains condolence book on Mukherjee's demise

The Indian embassy in Nepal is maintaining a condolence book on the demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee for those who wish to pay tributes to the veteran leader. Mukherjee died on Monday evening following a 21-day battle with multiple ailments. He was 84.

The long-time Congress leader and seven-time parliamentarian tested positive for COVID-19 when he was hospitalised and was being treated for a lung infection. He suffered a septic shock on Sunday due to it. Doctors said he died of a cardiac arrest. The condolence book is kept in the embassy for three days- September 3,4 and 6- for those wishing to write their condolence messages.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali on Friday visited the Indian embassy to pay tribute to Mukherjee and signed the condolence book on behalf of the government. Central committee member of ruling Nepal Communist Party Sunil Kumar Manandhar also paid tribute to Mukherjee. Nepalese politicians, representatives of Kathmandu-based foreign diplomatic missions, officials of SAARC secretariat, Nepalese business community people, civil society members and journalists were among those who visited the Indian embassy to pray tributes to Mukherjee.