Kerala PCC member's son held in connection with attack on own house

The case of attack on the residence of a Congress leader in Kerala allegedly following the killing of two DYFI activists,has taken a curious turn with the son of the complainant being arrested on Friday on charges of vandalising the house.

PTI | Thiruvanat | Updated: 04-09-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 21:12 IST
The case of attack on the residence of a Congress leader in Kerala allegedly following the killing of two DYFI activists,has taken a curious turn with the son of the complainant being arrested on Friday on charges of vandalising the house. "The accused has told the police that he orchestrated the attack on his house to trap his local political rivals," City Police Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay said in a press release.

KPCC member G Leena had on Wednesday claimed that CPI-M workers had attacked her house at Muttathara here around 2 AM. SeniorCongress leaders, including state party chief Mullappally Ramachandran, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala, former chief Minister Oommen Chandy and others had visited the vandalised house in the following days.

"We have arrestedNikhil Krishna (21), son of Leena, the house owner, for vandalising the house.A few otherfriends of hiswere also arrested.They were released on bail later. We are also probing all angles of this incident," the investigating officer told PTI.

The Congress leaders had alleged that the CPI-M was unleashing attack over the killinig of two DYFI activists at Venjaramoodu on Onam festival eve. Ramachandran and Chennithala had earlier attacked the Left party over the attack and said the CPI(M) had targeted Congress party offices across the state as a fallout of the double murder of DYFI activists.

Meanwhile, state Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran today lashed out at the Congress and said even after the killing of two DYFI activists, congress workers were engaged in vandalism and blaming it on the Left party. "The KPCC president, former chief minister, the Leader of Opposition and other leadersvisited the house of the KPCC member Leena saying the CI(M) had vandalised her residence.

However, now it has come into light that it was her own son, who is also a congress worker, who did this," Surendran said in a Facebook post. The Congress leadership should apologise to the Kerala society for blaming the Left party for the crimes committed by the congress workers, Surendran demanded.

Leena had also alleged that the CPI(M) was behind the attack. Mithilaj and Haq Muhammed of the CPI-M's youth wing were killed in an attack by a group of people on Sunday night.PTI RRT BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

