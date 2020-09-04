Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain names former Australian PM Abbott as trade adviser

Britain named former Australian Prime Minister, Tony Abbott, as a trade adviser on Friday, rejecting complaints from critics that his conservative views about women and gay people made him unfit to represent the United Kingdom. Some British lawmakers, including the leader of the opposition Labour Party Keir Starmer, have said Abbott, 62, who led Australia from 2013-2015, was not suitable for the job.

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-09-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 22:30 IST
Britain names former Australian PM Abbott as trade adviser
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Britain named former Australian Prime Minister, Tony Abbott, as a trade adviser on Friday, rejecting complaints from critics that his conservative views about women and gay people made him unfit to represent the United Kingdom.

Some British lawmakers, including the leader of the opposition Labour Party Keir Starmer, have said Abbott, 62, who led Australia from 2013-2015, was not suitable for the job. The government said on Friday he would become an adviser to Britain's Board of Trade, which was relaunched in 2017 to champion export and inward investment after Brexit. It is supported by leading figures from the world of politics and business who act as advisers.

"The new Board of Trade will play an important role in helping Britain make the case for free and fair trade across the UK and around the world," Secretary of State for International Trade, Liz Truss, said in a statement. Abbott has attracted criticism from British opposition politicians and media outlets over his views on homosexuality, gender, climate change and COVID following reports he had been linked with the job.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has repeatedly refused to bow to what he sees as media storms, defended Abbott before the appointment was announced on Friday. "This is a guy who was elected by the people of the great liberal democratic nation of Australia," he said.

"And Australia... it's an amazing country it's a freedom-loving country, it's a liberal country. There you go - I think that speaks for itself." Britain is racing to strike trade deals with countries around the world before it fully leaves the European Union at the end of this year.

Other advisers to the Board include the head of the Scottish Whisky Association Karen Betts, Brexit supporter Daniel Hannan and the head of the Environment Agency, Emma Howard Boyd.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Song Hye-Kyo shares how she coped during her difficult times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

DK Shivakumar again admitted to hospital due to fever

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar who was discharged from a hospital in Bengaluru after recovering from COVID-19, was again admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru on Friday after he experienced fever.I have been admitted to a ...

Manipur reports 90 news cases of COVID-19

Manipur reported 90 new COVID-19 cases taking the total count of cases to 6,699, State Health Department said on Friday. The total count of cases includes 35 deaths, 4,899 recoveries and 1,765 active cases.With 83,341 new coronavirus cases,...

Under 'Operation Khushi', Ghaziabad police trace 3 teen girls, 2 boys

Ghaziabad police have launched a special Operation Khushi on September 1 in which they would trace missing or abducted children and reunite them with their families, a senior official said on Friday. Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidh...

Maharashtra reports 19,218 new cases, COVID-19 tally reaches 8,63,062 in state

Maharashtra has reported 19,218 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 8,63,062 in the state.According to Maharashtras health department, 378 deaths and 19,218 new cases detected in the state today.The total...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020