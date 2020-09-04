Left Menu
Ungratefulness or mental imbalance: Munde on Kangana comments

Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde on Friday targeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut after she likened Mumbai to PoK, saying a person behaves this way when he or she is "cultured as ungrateful" or due to "mental imbalance".

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-09-2020 23:48 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 23:23 IST
Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde on Friday targeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut after she likened Mumbai to PoK, saying a person behaves this way when he or she is "cultured as ungrateful" or due to "mental imbalance". Ranaut had on Thursday accused Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut of threatening her openly and asking her to not return to Mumbai.

"Why is Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-occupied- Kashmir," Ranaut had tweeted, and tagged a September 1 news report where Raut purportedly said she should not come back to Mumbai if she was afraid of the city police. Munde tweeted, "Some people have 'gratitude problem'... Mumbai feeds thousands of people, including you, you earned name, fame and everything here....#LoveforMumbai." Munde, the state's social justice minister, further tweeted that "a person can behave so ungratefully only in two conditions, either she is cultured as ungrateful or has lost mental balance." Munde tweeted with the hashtag 'GetWellSoonKangana'.

