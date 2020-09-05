Assam former CM Prafulla Kumar Mahanta admitted to hospital

Left Menu
Former Assam Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta was admitted to Down Town Hospital in Guwahati on Friday evening.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 05-09-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 14:34 IST
Former Assam Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former Assam Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta was admitted to Down Town Hospital in Guwahati on Friday evening. His health is reportedly stable and the doctors are known to be constantly monitoring his health. More updates with regard to his health are awaited.

Mahanta is the founder of the All Assam Students' Union which played a pivotal role in the anti-immigrants' agitation of the early 1980s, following which the Assam Accord was signed in 1985. Soon after, at 33, he became the Chief Minister of the state. He was the CM for two terms under the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) regime.

Earlier, Mahanta's successor and three-time former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi were also hospitalized, after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

