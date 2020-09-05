Left Menu
RJD comes with dedicated portal,toll free number for preparing data base of unemployed youths

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said that his party has come out with a dedicated portal and toll free number for preparing data base of unemployed youths in Bihar and will provide jobs to them if the party forms government in the state.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 05-09-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 18:03 IST
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said that his party has come out with a dedicated portal and toll free number for preparing data base of unemployed youths in Bihar and will provide jobs to them if the party forms government in the state. The move will help the party in formulating policies for creating job opportunities if it comes to power in the state, he said.

While the portal is www.berozgarihatao.co.in" the toll free number is 9334302020, he said. The migrant workers issue is going to be a major polls agenda of the parties in the elections expected in October- November.

Though there is no official data, but an estimated over two million workers returned to their native places in Bihar during COVID-19 pandemic. Some of them have returned to old workplaces in different developed cities of the country, many others are still looking for employment in the surrounding. "Any unemployed youth can visit the abovementioned site and fill up the information given as biodata with his/her contact details. Besides, a person can get registered himself/herself by giving a missed call on the toll-free number 9334302020, Yadav told reporters here at party office.

"We have prepared a comprehensive plan in consultation with the experts for creating job opportunities in the state. "The plan has been prepared in a way that it will ensure that every able and efficient person must get job as per his/her skill," said Yadav, the former deputy chief minister and presently leader of opposition in the Bihar assembly.

While terming Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the person who lacks "will power", Yadav said that he has that much of "will power" to get even tough goals completed. Yadav gave a call to oust Nitish Kumar from power if unemployment has to be removed from the state.

"The unemployment rate is 46.6 per cent in Bihar which is the highest in the country. People from Bihar migrate in highest numbers to other states in search of jobs. 52 per cent of people are living below the poverty line, Yadav claimed. A mega drive will be launched in the state to fill the backlogs (of vacancies) besides all recruitment examinations will be regularised once RJD government is formed in the state, Yadav said while asserting that his government will make "regular" (permanent) appointments and not on contracts.

Ruling JD(U), however, said that Tejashwi Yadav has no moral right to talk on the issues of migration and unemployment and he should have a glimpse of the track record during his parents regime on the twin issues. "Issues like migration, unemployment put Tejashwi on backfoot.Migration of people from the state was highest during his parents regime (Lalu-Rabri regime between 1990- 2005).

"Industrialists, doctors, youths, labourers migrated in huge numbers during that time. But today migration of people has been controlled," JD(U) spokesman Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said. So far as unemployment is concerned, Yadav must look at the statistics when his party was in power, Prasad said, adding Nitish Kumar has done a lot of development work which has made the condition better in the state.

"He (Yadav) should stop issuing unnecessary statements", he added. PTI AR SNS SNS.

