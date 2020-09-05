Left Menu
Development News Edition

Racial tensions roiling US pose target for election meddling

He says the information that is now being limited “belongs to the American people.” Democrats were furious last weekend after Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, a close Trump ally, informed Congress that the office would supply written information to the intelligence committees about election threats but would no longer be doing in-person briefings, denying lawmakers the chance to ask questions. The cancellation came a few weeks after U.S. intelligence officials publicly stated that Russia is using a variety of measures to denigrate Trump's opponent, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, ahead of the election.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-09-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 19:54 IST
Racial tensions roiling US pose target for election meddling
Similarly, this past week Facebook announced it had removed a network of accounts linked to that “troll factory” that had pushed out stories about race and other issues. Image Credit: coutts

The tensions coursing through the United States over racism and policing are likely targets for adversaries seeking to influence the November election, lawmakers and experts warn — and there are signs that Russia is again seeking to exploit the divide. Earlier this year, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pulled down dozens of accounts with names like "Blacks Facts Untold" that had been followed or liked by hundreds of thousands of people. The accounts were fake, created by an organization in Africa with links to Russia's Internet Research Agency.

Similarly, this past week Facebook announced it had removed a network of accounts linked to that "troll factory" that had pushed out stories about race and other issues. The network had tricked unwitting American writers to post content to the pages. It's a troubling but familiar pattern from Russia, as the Internet Research Agency overwhelmingly focused on race and the Black Lives Matter Movement when targeting the US in 2016. The goal, part of the Russian playbook for decades, was to sow chaos by posting content on both sides of the racial divide. Indeed, "no single group of Americans was targeted by IRA information operatives more than African-Americans," concluded a report from the Senate Intelligence Committee.

With the election just two months away, some lawmakers are worried that the Russian efforts, now evolved and more sophisticated than four years ago, could again take hold. They fear the Trump administration's decision to limit what it tells Congress — and by extension, the American people — about election threats will allow the propaganda to spread. "Race was a big piece of what they did in 2016 and given heightened racial tensions this year, there's no reason they wouldn't be doing the same thing again," says Maine Sen. Angus King, an independent who is on the Senate Intelligence Committee. He says the information that is now being limited "belongs to the American people." Democrats were furious last weekend after Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, a close Trump ally, informed Congress that the office would supply written information to the intelligence committees about election threats but would no longer be doing in-person briefings, denying lawmakers the chance to ask questions.

The cancellation came a few weeks after U.S. intelligence officials publicly stated that Russia is using a variety of measures to denigrate Trump's opponent, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, ahead of the election. Trump responded to that assessment by saying that "nobody has been tougher on Russia than I have." Election interference has always been a sensitive subject for Trump. The president has often dismissed the idea that Russia interfered at all in 2016 and has replaced many long-serving intelligence officials with his own appointees. The intelligence statement did not offer specifics about what tactics Russia is using, but the past provides important clues.

In 2016 the Internet Research Agency had an "overwhelming operational emphasis on race" that was apparent in the online ads it purchased — more than two-thirds contained a term related to race. The company targeted that content to "African-Americans in key metropolitan areas with well-established black communities and flashpoints in the Black Lives Matter movement," according to a Senate Intelligence Committee report. One of its top-performing pages, "Blactivist," generated 11.2 million engagements with Facebook users. Bret Schafer, an expert on foreign disinformation with the bipartisan group Alliance for Securing Democracy, said stoking racial animosity is a Kremlin strategy that goes back decades. His group tracked a major uptick in social media activity on racial issues from Russian state-sponsored media and political figures this summer, especially after the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

"We have seen a constant messaging theme being race and racism in the U.S.," Schafer said. "They're very good at it." There is evidence that the recent police shooting of a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and the resulting protests — the focus of political sparring between Trump and Biden this week — have fueled a new round of social media activity from foreign governments. English-language media outlets linked to the Russian government have published stories supporting the protests, and "Cop Injustice in Kenosha" is the headline on a video posted by an online news organization with ties to Russia. Another video from the Kremlin-backed outlet Redfish shows Trump supporters driving aggressively through protesters in Portland, Oregon, where there have been protests for weeks.

The stories are precisely the kind of content lawmakers are trying to keep tabs on. The acting chairman of the Senate intelligence panel, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, told a local news outlet this week that has spoken to Ratcliffe and expects the in-person briefings to continue. But it is unclear if they will. The top Democrat on the panel, Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, says he has been working with Rubio to urge Ratcliffe to reverse the decision.

"Ninety percent of the information I've ever gained from any briefing is not from the briefing, it's from the questions," Warner said. The briefings are less likely to be reinstated in the House intelligence committee, which is led by Democrats. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said cancelling the briefings is a "shocking abdication of its lawful responsibility." He has urged vigilance on the Russian meddling, noting that the tactics have evolved but "the underlying malign goals remain the same."

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

First ever cannabis medicine project coming up in Jammu: Jitendra Singh

The first-ever cannabis medicine project will soon be set up in Jammu with Canadian collaboration, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Saturday. The Minister of State for Prime Ministers Office said it is the first major foreign investmen...

Andhra tops 'ease of doing business' ranking of states/UTs; UP jumps 10 places to 2nd

Andhra Pradesh for the third time in a row has topped in the ease of doing annual business ranking of states and Union Territories by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade DPIIT. The ranking is based on the implemen...

Soccer-Italian PM Conte says inappropriate to let fans into stadiums

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has dampened hopes that spectators would be allowed to attend football matches from the start of the new season, saying on Saturday that it would be inappropriate at the present time. Italy, hit by one ...

82 more test COVID-19 positive in Muzaffarnagar

As many as 82 people were found positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar on Saturday, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 860, officials said. The fresh cases include ten employees of a sugar mill and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020