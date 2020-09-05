Left Menu
Development News Edition

AAP can give training to councillors of BJP-ruled MCDs on minimising corruption: AAP leader

Addressing a press conference, party's municipal corporation incharge Pathak said the AAP government doubled its budget in the last five years while the municipal corporations had a budget of about Rs 10,000 crore in 2015, which increased to Rs 11,340 crore in 2020. "If the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants, the Aam Aadmi Party can give training to officials and councillors regarding how to work honestly and improve the developmental work.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 19:59 IST
AAP can give training to councillors of BJP-ruled MCDs on minimising corruption: AAP leader
Pathak said that for the last several months, the employees of the municipal corporation have not received their salaries, because of which they are sitting on a dharna outside the civic centre. Image Credit: ANI

Senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak on Saturday said if the BJP wants, his party can give training to councillors of the saffron party-led municipal corporations on how to minimise corruption and improve developmental work in Delhi. Addressing a press conference, party's municipal corporation incharge Pathak said the AAP government doubled its budget in the last five years while the municipal corporations had a budget of about Rs 10,000 crore in 2015, which increased to Rs 11,340 crore in 2020.

"If the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants, the Aam Aadmi Party can give training to officials and councillors regarding how to work honestly and improve the developmental work. We want to help the BJP in making the municipal corporations self-reliant and if they want to learn from the AAP, we are ready to help and give training as and when it's needed," he said. Pathak welcomed South MCD mayor Anamika Mithilesh's comment that the municipal corporations will not need any help from the AAP government and she wants to make the Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCD) self-reliant. "The Aam Aadmi Party welcomes this decision," he said.

Pathak said that for the last several months, the employees of the municipal corporation have not received their salaries, because of which they are sitting on a dharna outside the civic centre. He said that the AAP is "fully standing" with the employees of the corporation and in this context, all the corporators of the Aam Aadmi Party will take out a silent 'padyatra' from Rajghat on Monday. "This padyatra will start from Rajghat to Civic Center and all our corporators will also stage a dharna along with employees who are protesting at the civic centre," he added.

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

NEWSALERT NEWSALERT-SUSHANT-NCB-ARREST NCB arrests Dipesh Sawant, personal staff of late actor Su'

NCB arrests Dipesh Sawant, personal staff of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in drugs case linked to his death Officials....

Life cannot stop due to coronavirus pandemic: UP CM

The corona era has posed many challenges to the mankind but the life and work cannot stop due to it as the success lies in tackling them rather than running away from them, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday. The ...

First ever cannabis medicine project coming up in Jammu: Jitendra Singh

The first-ever cannabis medicine project will soon be set up in Jammu with Canadian collaboration, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Saturday. The Minister of State for Prime Ministers Office said it is the first major foreign investmen...

Andhra tops 'ease of doing business' ranking of states/UTs; UP jumps 10 places to 2nd

Andhra Pradesh for the third time in a row has topped in the ease of doing annual business ranking of states and Union Territories by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade DPIIT. The ranking is based on the implemen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020