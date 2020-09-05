Uddhav Thackeray reviews measures undertaken to curb COVID-19 in Mumbai
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday reviewed the measures undertaken to control the spread of coronavirus in Mumbai.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-09-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 22:33 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday reviewed the measures undertaken to control the spread of coronavirus in Mumbai. To review the city's COVID-19 situation, he held a meeting with all ward officers and Deputy Municipal Commissioners of the city.
"Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reviewed measures undertaken to control the spread of coronavirus in Mumbai in a meeting with all ward officers and Deputy Municipal Commissioners today," the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office tweeted According to the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, Maharashtra continuous to be the worst affected by the pandemic with 2,11,325 active cases.
Mumbai and Pune have the maximum number of COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)
