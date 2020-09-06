Left Menu
Kirit Somaiya slams Maharashtra govt over COVID-19 situation

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya on Sunday lashed out at the Udhhav Thackeray-led government over the prevailing coronavirus situation alleging that the State government is testing fewer samples and has not done enough to combat the infection.

06-09-2020
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya. . Image Credit: ANI

"In Maharashtra, only 7,000 testings are taking place out of which 2,000 people are coming positive every day. The State government should stop spreading rumours in these times. The situation has become grim here. The Uddhav Thackeray-led government has also imposed restrictions on some of the good private hospitals who were treating COVID-19 patients despite the fact that not many ICU facilities are now available in state-run hospitals," he said in a recorded video.

According to the Union Health Ministry, at present, there are 2,21,012 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra. Out of the total, 6,36,574 have recovered and 26,276 died after contracting the infection. (ANI)

