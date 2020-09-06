Home Minister Amit Shah condoles death of Kesavananda Bharati

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday condoled the death of Swami Kesavananda Bharati and said he would be always remembered as an icon of Indian culture for his rich contribution to safeguard the country's tradition and ethos

Bharati, a petitioner in a Supreme Court case that led to the landmark doctrine of the basic structure of the Constitution, died in Kerala on Sunday

"Passing away of a great philosopher and revered seer, Swami Kesavananda Bharathi ji is an irreplaceable loss for the nation. He will always be remembered as an icon of Indian culture for his rich contribution to safeguard our tradition & ethos. My condolences with his followers," Shah tweeted.