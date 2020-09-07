Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Hotel Rwanda' hero was not kidnapped -President Kagame

His relatives have accused the Rwandan government of kidnapping him and a daughter has said Rusesabagina last called them while in Dubai, days before Kigali announced his detention. Rusesabagina has been a strong critic of Kagame's government, whose credit for returning the country to stability after the genocide and boosting economic growth, has been tainted by accusations of widespread repression.

Reuters | Kigali | Updated: 07-09-2020 02:56 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 02:41 IST
'Hotel Rwanda' hero was not kidnapped -President Kagame
Representative image. Image Credit: Instagram (paulkagame)

Rwandan President Paul Kagame denied on Sunday that his government had kidnapped from abroad Paul Rusesabagina, whose widely acclaimed heroism inspired a Hollywood movie but who has been detained on terrorism and other charges.

At a virtual news conference in the capital, Kigali, Kagame did not say exactly how Rusesabagina had been taken into custody but suggested he had been tricked into traveling to Rwanda before he was arrested. "It was not the case," Kagame said, referring to accusations of kidnapping.

"There was no kidnap. There was no wrongdoing in the process of his getting here. He got here on the basis of what he believed and wanted to do, and he found himself here ... that's how it happened." Kigali announced Rusasebagina's detention on Aug. 31, parading him before the press in handcuffs.

The country's criminal investigations agency, the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), has said Rusesabagina will face charges including terrorism, financing terrorism, arson, kidnap and murder. The Rwandan government has accused Rusesabagina of having a hand in alleged attacks by National Liberation Front (FLN) rebels in southern Rwanda along the border with Burundi in 2018.

A former hotel manager during Rwanda's 1994 genocide, Rusesabagina used his job and his connections with the ethnic Hutu elite to protect Tutsis fleeing the slaughter. His heroism inspired the Oscar-nominated film "Hotel Rwanda," in which he was played by actor Don Cheadle.

Rusesabagina left Rwanda shortly after the genocide and later acquired Belgian citizenship. He has been living in Texas. His relatives have accused the Rwandan government of kidnapping him and a daughter has said Rusesabagina last called them while in Dubai, days before Kigali announced his detention.

Rusesabagina has been a strong critic of Kagame's government, whose credit for returning the country to stability after the genocide and boosting economic growth, has been tainted by accusations of widespread repression. An official in the United Arab Emirates has told Reuters that Rusesabagina was not kidnapped.

On Thursday, U.S. Assistant Secretary for African Affairs Tibor Nagy tweeted that Washington expected Kigali "to provide humane treatment, adhere to the rule of law and provide a fair and transparent legal process." About 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus were killed in 100 days in the central African nation in 1994.

Soldiers of the then-Hutu-led government and ethnic militia allies orchestrated the genocide in which victims were hacked to death with machetes, burned alive or shot.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

World News Roundup: Nigeria to deliver aid by air in conflict-hit northeast; Russia has very serious questions to answer on Navalny and more

Health News Roundup: France expects more severe COVID cases; UK records 1,813 new daily COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Lowe caps Rays' rally in 10-inning win vs. Marlins

Brandon Lowe hit a walk-off sacrifice fly to cap a two-run 10th inning, rallying the Tampa Bay Rays to a series-winning 5-4 victory over the Miami Marlins on Sunday afternoon in St. Petersburg, Fla. Trailing 4-3 after Matt Joyces RBI single...

Tennis-Carreno Busta in shock at Djokovic default

Pablo Carreno Busta said he was in shock when he saw that opponent Novak Djokovic had hit a line judge with a ball, which led to the Serbs disqualification from the U.S. Open on Sunday.The 29-year-old Spaniard was locked in a tight battle w...

FACTBOX-Tennis-List of players disqualified for on-court misconduct

Following is a list of players who have been defaulted from a tour-level match for on-field misconduct 2020 - Novak Djokovic Serbia, U.S. OpenTop seed Djokovic was defaulted from his fourth round match against Spains Pablo Carreno Busta aft...

UK's Johnson planning to override parts of Brexit withdrawal agreement -FT

The British government is planning legislation that will override key parts of the Brexit withdrawal agreement, risking the collapse of trade negotiations with Brussels, the Financial Times reported httpswww.ft.comcontent9906e0d4-0c29-4f5f-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020