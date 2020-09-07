Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha monsoon session begins with COVID-19 prevention norms

The two-day monsoon session of the Maharashtra Assembly began on Monday with Deputy Speaker Narhari Zhirwal asking members to observe physical distancing and wear face masks in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-09-2020 12:10 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 12:10 IST
Maha monsoon session begins with COVID-19 prevention norms

The two-day monsoon session of the Maharashtra Assembly began on Monday with Deputy Speaker Narhari Zhirwal asking members to observe physical distancing and wear face masks in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the physical distancing protocols, Zhirwal asked members not to sit on chairs having a 'cross' sign. Only one member was seated in the seating area for two.

Members were also seated in the students and visitors gallery to ensure physical distancing among them. The deputy speaker also asked members to keep their masks on while speaking in the House.

He presided over the House proceedings since Speaker Nana Patole is indisposed as he tested positive for coronavirus last week. After the session began, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar tabled ordinances related to amendments to GST and contingency fund.

Ordinances pertaining to rural development and urban development departments for postponement of elections to local bodies and mayoral posts due to the pandemic were also tabled along with other bills and papers. Pawar tabled the supplementary demands for 2020-21.

The debate on these demands will be taken up on Tuesday before their passage. Zhirwal also announced the panel of presiding officers for two days - Balaji Kinikar (Shiv Sena), Daulat Daroda (NCP), Sangram Thopte (Congress) and Kalidas Kolambkar (BJP).

The state government has put in place a slew of measures to ensure members do not contract COVID-19 and House proceedings go on without any hindrance. Compulsory antigen tests for legislators, distribution of COVID-19 kits and new seating arrangements to ensure physical distancing among members are some of the measures undertaken for the two-day session, Vidhan Bhavan officials earlier said.

The shortest-ever monsoon session in the history of the Maharashtra legislature is taking place in the backdrop of a raging COVID-19 pandemic which has already infected more than nine lakh people in the state. There will be no question hour, calling attention and debates during the session, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab said last week.

This is also the first monsoon session of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government which assumed office in November last year..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Two dead in building collapse in TN, five rescued

Two people, including a woman, were killed and five others rescued in a building collapse in the city due to heavy rains, police said on Monday. The single-storey building on Chetti Street suddenly came down at around 10.30 pm on Sunday tra...

Fall in GDP alarming; time for bureaucracy to take meaningful action: Rajan  

New Delhi, Sep 7 PTI&#160;Terming the 23.9 per cent fall in economic growth in June quarter alarming, former Reserve Bank Governor Raghuram Rajan has said bureaucracy should come out of complacency and take meaningful action. &#160; &#160;...

Xi is reportedly angered by Indian defiance along border

Predictably, China has reacted angrily to successful Indian military action along the Line of Actual Control LAC, with the Peoples Liberation Army PLA caught napping when Indian troops moved to occupy hilltop features near Lake Spanguur on ...

Yogi inaugurates new COVID-19 hospital in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday inaugurated a 300-bed COVID-19 hospital at BRD Medical College here. The state government-run medical college already has 200 beds at the super-speciality block dedicated to COVID-19 pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020