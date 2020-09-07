Drug menace: DGP directed to go in for joint operations with

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said investigation into drug related cases is on, and that he has directed the Director General of Police to go in for joint operations with neighbouring states against the menace, if necessary. "Investigation is continuing in the drug case with new evidence emerging day by day...investigation is on, they (police) have been given free hand in the investigation. I have given directions for fair inquiry without any hesitation," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, the Minister said, he and senior officials will discuss with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa regarding the investigations relating to drug cases across Karnataka, especially in Bengaluru. "I have instructed the DGP regarding controlling the drug menace and go for joint operations where ever necessary in contact with their counterparts- DGPs of neighboring states," he added.

Police and authorities have in recent days arrested several people in connection with alleged drug peddling and substance abuse in the state, and have seized ganja, hash oil, cannabis, MDMA among other things. The recent arrests made by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), had also unearthed alleged links of drug peddlers with Kannada actors and musicians.

With CCB police investigation into the case has led to several arrests so far including actress Ragini Dwivedi and high-end party planner Viren Khanna among others.PTI KSU SS PTI PTI.