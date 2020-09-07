Left Menu
Development News Edition

Drug menace: DGP directed to go in for joint operations with

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said investigation into drug related cases is on, and that he has directed the Director General of Police to go in for joint operations with neighbouring states against the menace, if necessary.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-09-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 15:22 IST
Drug menace: DGP directed to go in for joint operations with

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said investigation into drug related cases is on, and that he has directed the Director General of Police to go in for joint operations with neighbouring states against the menace, if necessary. "Investigation is continuing in the drug case with new evidence emerging day by day...investigation is on, they (police) have been given free hand in the investigation. I have given directions for fair inquiry without any hesitation," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, the Minister said, he and senior officials will discuss with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa regarding the investigations relating to drug cases across Karnataka, especially in Bengaluru. "I have instructed the DGP regarding controlling the drug menace and go for joint operations where ever necessary in contact with their counterparts- DGPs of neighboring states," he added.

Police and authorities have in recent days arrested several people in connection with alleged drug peddling and substance abuse in the state, and have seized ganja, hash oil, cannabis, MDMA among other things. The recent arrests made by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), had also unearthed alleged links of drug peddlers with Kannada actors and musicians.

With CCB police investigation into the case has led to several arrests so far including actress Ragini Dwivedi and high-end party planner Viren Khanna among others.PTI KSU SS PTI PTI.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Greece wants to bolster defence sector as tensions in east Med grow

Greece plans to acquire arms, bolster up its army staff and revamp its defence industry, its government spokesman said on Monday, as tensions with NATO ally Turkey over energy resources in the east Mediterranean grow. Greece, which emerged ...

DRDO demonstrates hypersonic technology with flight test of HSTDV

Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO has successfully demonstrated the hypersonic air-breathing scramjet technology with the flight test of Hypersonic Technology Demonstration Vehicle HSTDV at 1103 hours from Dr APJ Abdul Kala...

All govt buses in Karnataka to run on fuel from MRPL

Diesel produced at Mangaluru-based petroleum refinery MRPL will now run Karnataka state-run buses that transport millions of passengers every day. Currently, the tender for supplying diesel to KSRTC Karnataka State Road Transport Corporatio...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Cases rising in 22 U.S. statesCoronavirus cases are rising in 22 of the 50 U.S. states, according to a Reuters analysis, a worrying trend on a Labour Day holiday weekend traditiona...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020