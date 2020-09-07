Left Menu
Telangana Congress urges Amit Shah to take action in citizenship case of TRS MLA

Former Congress MP and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Working President Ponnam Prabhakar has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking action in the citizenship case of Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLA from Vemulawada, Dr Ramesh Chennamaneni.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 07-09-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 15:22 IST
Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Former Congress MP and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Working President Ponnam Prabhakar has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking action in the citizenship case of Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLA from Vemulawada, Dr Ramesh Chennamaneni. Prabhakar, while speaking to ANI said, "The Central government revoked the citizenship of Dr Ramesh Chennamaneni, MLA from Vemulawada, on the ground of playing fraud against it."

"Against the said orders, the Vemulawada MLA filed a writ petition before the High Court of Telangana and obtained interim suspension orders. The Assistant Solicitor General brought to the notice of the High Court in the third week of December 2019 that Dr Ramesh proceeded to Germany by boarding an international flight in Chennai by using a German passport," he added. Prabhakar further raised questions regarding the citizenship of Dr Ramesh Chennamaneni.

"In the application filed for grant of Indian citizenship, he mentioned that his German Passport is valid till April 2013. The following questions have to be raised: Whether the government of India has initiated any criminal proceedings against Dr Ramesh Chennamaneni for committing fraud in obtaining Indian Citizenship? Whether the Government of India obtained any information from the German authorities whether the German Passport has been renewed? Whether the Government of India obtained any information from the concerned authorities of Germany whether Dr Ramesh Chennamaneni is still holding German Citizenship? What steps the government of India intended to take against Dr Ramesh Chennamaneni, MLA in this regard?" he asked. (ANI)

