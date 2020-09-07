Stop privatisation, save govt jobs: Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at BJP-led central government alleging privatisation of Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) is linked to unemployment in the country.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 20:45 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at BJP-led central government alleging privatisation of Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) is linked to unemployment in the country. "Today, the country is facing many disasters like the Modi government, one of which is unnecessary privatization. The youth want jobs but the Modi government is destroying employment and deposit capital by privatizing PSUs. For whom benefit? Just for the development of few 'friends' who are Modi ji's special. Stop Privatisation Save Govt Jobs," Gandhi tweeted.
The former Congress chief has been attacking the Modi government over several issues including the economy and COVID-19 handling. In a continuation of his attacks, Gandhi is releasing videos on "how the Modi government has destroyed the Indian economy". (ANI)
